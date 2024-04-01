https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russia-develops-crunch-drone-to-measure-radiation-1117682820.html

Russia Develops 'Crunch' Drone to Measure Radiation

Russia Develops 'Crunch' Drone to Measure Radiation

Sputnik International

The booming Russian drone industry has produced an array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a variety of both civil and military purposes. Recently, a new advanced drone has been introduced.

2024-04-01T13:04+0000

2024-04-01T13:04+0000

2024-04-01T13:04+0000

mikhail mishustin

russia

sputnik

drone

drone warfare

drone usage

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_0:0:2557:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_ae165935787408f6c475de6f6be6eda0.jpg

Russia has unveiled a new first-person view (FPV) Khrust (lit. Crunch) drone that looks to operate in zones exposed to radiation, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik.According to Kuzyakin, many companies are currently interested in this particular drone, but specific contracts are yet to be signed.The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions deals with the military use of FPV systems throughout the entire drafting and production cycle: from training pilots and developing their effective use to production.Over the years, the developing bureau has also created Joker FPV drones. The drone, already in use in the special military op, has a reported carrying capacity of up to 5 kg and can fly about 100 km/h fully loaded or 200 km/h empty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/he-who-laughs-last-russian-joker-drones-may-double-up-as-air-defenses-1117670022.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/check-out-russian-military-drones-in-action-near-avdeyevka-1117635815.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new russian drones, drone production in russia, what drones does russia have, what kind of drones are there