Russia Develops 'Crunch' Drone to Measure Radiation
The booming Russian drone industry has produced an array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a variety of both civil and military purposes. Recently, a new advanced drone has been introduced.
According to Kuzyakin, many companies are currently interested in this particular drone, but specific contracts are yet to be signed.The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions deals with the military use of FPV systems throughout the entire drafting and production cycle: from training pilots and developing their effective use to production.Over the years, the developing bureau has also created Joker FPV drones. The drone, already in use in the special military op, has a reported carrying capacity of up to 5 kg and can fly about 100 km/h fully loaded or 200 km/h empty.
"We have many such projects [underway]. Khrust, one of them, is designed to work in areas with radioactive and chemical contamination. The drone is fitted with an appropriate sensor (that detects radioactive or gas contamination). Then the drone pilot, having received the sensor data online, flies over the area, including local buildings, noticing where the pollution is heavier," he said, commenting on the center’s new prototypes for civilian use.
According to Kuzyakin, many companies are currently interested in this particular drone, but specific contracts are yet to be signed.
Russia will launch a pilot project on April 1 that seeks to establish a continuous training system for specialists engaged in the development and production of drones. The training also covers operating different UAVs under 30 kilograms (approx. 66 lbs.). The details of the pilot project have been approved by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions deals with the military use of FPV systems
throughout the entire drafting and production cycle: from training pilots and developing their effective use to production.
Over the years, the developing bureau has also created Joker FPV drones
. The drone, already in use in the special military op, has a reported carrying capacity of up to 5 kg
and can fly about 100 km/h fully loaded
or 200 km/h empty
.