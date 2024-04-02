https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/canadian-soldiers-forced-to-rely-on-donated-food-during-cyber-training---reports-1117701675.html
Canadian Soldiers Forced to Rely on Donated Food During Cyber Training - Reports
Canadian soldiers were forced to rely on food donations during cyber training in Ottawa because of inadequate military support and the city’s high cost of living, Ottawa Citizen reported on Tuesday.
Staff at Willis College, where the cyber training took place, eventually created a food donation cupboard for hungry military personnel, the report said.
National Defense spokesperson Andree-Anne Poulin reportedly said that the Canadian military takes the issue very seriously. The military recognizes the financial pressures that servicemembers in Ottawa face due to a high cost of living and limited support services, Poulin said.
Some soldiers did not receive reimbursement for their expenses during the cyber training for months, the report said, citing military personnel familiar with the matter.
The soldiers were not initially eligible to receive a housing allowance for their time in Ottawa
, the report said.
Staff at Willis College, where the cyber training took place, eventually created a food donation cupboard for hungry military personnel, the report said.
National Defense spokesperson Andree-Anne Poulin reportedly said that the Canadian military
takes the issue very seriously. The military recognizes the financial pressures that servicemembers in Ottawa face due to a high cost of living and limited support services
, Poulin said.