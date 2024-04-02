International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/canadian-soldiers-forced-to-rely-on-donated-food-during-cyber-training---reports-1117701675.html
Canadian Soldiers Forced to Rely on Donated Food During Cyber Training - Reports
Canadian Soldiers Forced to Rely on Donated Food During Cyber Training - Reports
Sputnik International
Canadian soldiers were forced to rely on food donations during cyber training in Ottawa because of inadequate military support and the city’s high cost of living, Ottawa Citizen reported on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T15:44+0000
2024-04-02T15:44+0000
military
us
canada
ottawa
canadian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105316/16/1053161639_0:165:3759:2279_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4b8bf44809484311f58ce0b24b9e31.jpg
Some soldiers did not receive reimbursement for their expenses during the cyber training for months, the report said, citing military personnel familiar with the matter. The soldiers were not initially eligible to receive a housing allowance for their time in Ottawa, the report said. National Defense spokesperson Andree-Anne Poulin reportedly said that the Canadian military takes the issue very seriously. The military recognizes the financial pressures that servicemembers in Ottawa face due to a high cost of living and limited support services, Poulin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/whats-inside-trudeaus-orwellian-speech-law-threatening-jail-time-for-thought-crimes-1117328250.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105316/16/1053161639_252:0:3508:2442_1920x0_80_0_0_e92e2fbe3d119816ecae38d89c775879.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canadian soldiers, canadian army, canadian armed forces
canadian soldiers, canadian army, canadian armed forces

Canadian Soldiers Forced to Rely on Donated Food During Cyber Training - Reports

15:44 GMT 02.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / YURI CORTEZA Canadian NATO soldier
A Canadian NATO soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / YURI CORTEZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian soldiers were forced to rely on food donations during cyber training in Ottawa because of inadequate military support and the city’s high cost of living, Ottawa Citizen reported on Tuesday.
Some soldiers did not receive reimbursement for their expenses during the cyber training for months, the report said, citing military personnel familiar with the matter.
The soldiers were not initially eligible to receive a housing allowance for their time in Ottawa, the report said.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
Americas
What’s Inside Trudeau’s ‘Orwellian’ Speech Law Threatening Jail Time for Thought Crimes?
14 March, 12:52 GMT

Staff at Willis College, where the cyber training took place, eventually created a food donation cupboard for hungry military personnel, the report said.

National Defense spokesperson Andree-Anne Poulin reportedly said that the Canadian military takes the issue very seriously. The military recognizes the financial pressures that servicemembers in Ottawa face due to a high cost of living and limited support services, Poulin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала