https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/putin-receives-serbian-film-director-kusturica-in-kremlin-1117704461.html

Putin Receives Serbian Film Director Kusturica in Kremlin

Putin Receives Serbian Film Director Kusturica in Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Serbian film director Emir Kusturica in the Kremlin on Tuesday and said during their meeting that their views on the events in Ukraine, including the glorification of fascism in the country, coincided.

2024-04-02T18:26+0000

2024-04-02T18:26+0000

2024-04-02T18:26+0000

russia

vladimir putin

emir kusturica

ukraine

croatia

serbia

kremlin

andrej plenkovic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117704301_0:0:3045:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_58eab8129b9795fcb86e9e40134c107b.jpg

"The assessments you made today, including of the tragic events in Ukraine, totally coincide with mine. That is true. What happened in Serbia and what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine — glorification and putting fascist elements of the past on a pedestal, giving them new life in the present day — these are all very similar phenomena, very similar," Putin said. The Serbian film director, for his part, thanked the Russian leader for "personal historical justice," stating that it had always been a characteristic of the Slavic people. Serbian authorities estimate that around 2,000 Serbs were killed and over 200,000 expelled from Croatia as a result of the 1995 military-police Operation Storm against the Republic of Serbian Krajina. In August 2022, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the operation had allegedly contributed to further peaceful reintegration of the territories. He has also on many occasions expressed his readiness to share Croatia's experience of the past conflict in the former Yugoslavia with Ukraine's current authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/natos-bombing-of-yugoslavia-sulmination-of-negligence-of-international-law-1117529198.html

ukraine

croatia

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending