https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/ukraines-allies-may-be-involved-in-drone-strikes-against-russian-civilians-1117695805.html

Ukraine's Allies May Be Involved in Drone Strikes Against Russian Civilians

Ukraine's Allies May Be Involved in Drone Strikes Against Russian Civilians

Sputnik International

Western powers may be assisting Ukraine in staging drone strikes against targets deep in Russian territory such as oil refineries, if a recent report by CNN is to be believed.

2024-04-02T11:14+0000

2024-04-02T11:14+0000

2024-04-02T11:14+0000

world

ukraine

russia

drone strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107788/12/1077881278_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_b8494cc762bc4afbd79bce05e917d587.jpg

Western powers may be assisting Ukraine in staging drone strikes against targets deep in Russian territory such as oil refineries, if a recent report by CNN is to be believed.According to the media outlet, a “source close to Ukraine’s drone program” revealed some curious details about the way these strikes are planned.The media outlet also quoted its source as saying that the Ukrainian drone strikes’ accuracy is “enabled through the use of artificial intelligence,” with each UAV allegedly being outfitted with a “terminal computer with satellite and terrain data.”Neither the source nor the media outlet specified how Ukraine managed to get its hands on this kind of technology.Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, forces loyal to the regime in Kiev have attempted to carry out drone strikes against civilian targets in Russia.In recent weeks, the focus of these strikes shifted to oil refineries as the Ukrainian leadership and its Western sponsors look to deal a blow to the Russian economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/ukrainian-drone-assembly-site-exposed-by-russian-engineers-1117679049.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine drone strikes, ukrainian drone strikes in russia, western aid to ukraine