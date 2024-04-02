https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/us-allegedly-warned-russia-crocus-city-hall-possible-target-of-terrorist-attack-1117706215.html
US Allegedly Warned Russia Crocus City Hall Possible Target of Terrorist Attack
US Allegedly Warned Russia Crocus City Hall Possible Target of Terrorist Attack
Sputnik International
The US warning for Russia about a potential terrorist attack allegedly mentioned Crocus City Hall as a possible target, The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official.
The United States identified Crocus City Hall as a potential target and conveyed this information to the Russian side two weeks before the attack, the report said on Tuesday. Previously, The New York Times reported, citing European and US security officials, that the US intelligence agencies did not provide the Russian side with all the information they had about the threat of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region out of fear that Russian authorities might learn about their intelligence sources or methods of work.Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov also said that the information transmitted by the United States on the preparation of a terrorist attack was of a general nature, and the Russian special services responded to it.On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.
