Russia Knows Swedish Mercs Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Moscow

2024-04-03

Moscow is aware of the participation of mercenaries from Sweden in the hostilities on Ukraine's side, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.
Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tumas Vanesk told RIA Novosti last week that the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm can recruit Swedes to participate in hostilities because it is not illegal by international law. When asked to comment on these statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "the Russian side is aware of the participation of foreign, including Swedish, mercenaries in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev neo-Nazi regime." The ministry added that, "despite the current absence of a reference to the Ukrainian foreign legion on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Sweden, one can hardly have any doubts that the recruitment of Swedes is carried out by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission through other channels." The ministry advised to "remember this to everyone, and not only Swedes, who are hatching plans to engage in armed activities against Russian troops in the special military operation area," adding that "authorities of foreign countries should know this and be responsible for their fates."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is aware of the participation of mercenaries from Sweden in the hostilities on Ukraine's side, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.
Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tumas Vanesk told RIA Novosti last week that the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm can recruit Swedes to participate in hostilities because it is not illegal by international law.
When asked to comment on these statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "the Russian side is aware of the participation of foreign, including Swedish, mercenaries in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev neo-Nazi regime."
"Attempts by the Swedish Foreign Ministry to clumsily legitimize such 'soldiers of fortune' and incite more Swedish citizens to travel to the 'hot zone' this way shows Stockholm's complete indifference to the fate of its own citizens," the Russian ministry said.
The ministry added that, "despite the current absence of a reference to the Ukrainian foreign legion on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Sweden, one can hardly have any doubts that the recruitment of Swedes is carried out by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission through other channels."
"As the Russian Defense Ministry said, the total number of Swedish mercenaries on Ukrainian territory was up to 90 people, of whom 25 have already been killed," the ministry said.
The ministry advised to "remember this to everyone, and not only Swedes, who are hatching plans to engage in armed activities against Russian troops in the special military operation area," adding that "authorities of foreign countries should know this and be responsible for their fates
