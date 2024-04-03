https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russia-knows-swedish-mercs-fighting-on-ukraines-side---moscow-1117710043.html

Russia Knows Swedish Mercs Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Moscow

Moscow is aware of the participation of mercenaries from Sweden in the hostilities on Ukraine's side, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tumas Vanesk told RIA Novosti last week that the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm can recruit Swedes to participate in hostilities because it is not illegal by international law. When asked to comment on these statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "the Russian side is aware of the participation of foreign, including Swedish, mercenaries in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev neo-Nazi regime." The ministry added that, "despite the current absence of a reference to the Ukrainian foreign legion on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Sweden, one can hardly have any doubts that the recruitment of Swedes is carried out by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission through other channels." The ministry advised to "remember this to everyone, and not only Swedes, who are hatching plans to engage in armed activities against Russian troops in the special military operation area," adding that "authorities of foreign countries should know this and be responsible for their fates."

