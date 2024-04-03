https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/sy-hersh-us-warning-of-terrorist-attack-in-russia-had-urgent-mark-didnt-mention-crocus-1117727188.html

Sy Hersh: US Warning of Terrorist Attack in Russia Had ‘Urgent’ Mark, Didn’t Mention Crocus

The US warning about an imminent terrorist attack at a concert venue in Russia was marked "urgent," but did not identify Crocus City Hall as the target, Pulitzer Prize-winning Seymour Hersh wrote.

The CIA allegedly provided the warning to Russian intelligence before the concert at the Crocus City Hall marking it "urgent," meaning that the data in it "was credible and near term," Hersh quoted the official as saying. The warning, however, did not mention Crocus City Hall near Moscow and only said that an attack was being planned at some "public gathering," according to the official. The information provided by the official is contrary to a Washington Post report published on Tuesday claiming that Crocus City Hall was specifically identified in the warning as the target of a terrorist attack. On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall, a major concert venue just outside Moscow, and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe the perpetrators planned to flee to Ukraine, where a safe haven had been arranged for them. An investigation is underway. Later in March, The New York Times reported, citing European and US security officials, that the US intelligence agencies did not provide the Russian side with all the information they had about the threat of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region out of fear that Russian authorities might learn about their intelligence sources or methods of work. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov also said that the information transmitted by the United States on the preparation of a terrorist attack was of a general nature, and the Russian special services responded to it.

