Crocus Terror Attack Well-Organized, Accompanied by Pre-Orchestrated Media Blitz, Says Top Offical

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev shared his take on Crocus terror attack, modern terrorism and Western role in nourishing jihadist organizations with security officials of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was well organized, it was accompanied by extensive and pre-orchestrated media coverage in the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.Terrorism Becomes Geostrategic Tool Terrorist groups are increasingly being used for geostrategic purposes, and they are given modern weapons and intelligence equipment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.The official called for resolutely and harshly condemning terrorism in all its manifestations and the actions of countries that support or condone it.Zelensky’s Inadequate Reaction on Moscow Tragedy Speaks for ItselfThe reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that the Russian authorities were responsible for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is inadequate, Nikolai Patrushev said.Immediately after the terrorist attack, phone calls from Ukraine to the Russian emergency services with false reports of mining of buildings began en masse, the official added.US, The Creator of Modern TerrorismThe United States created ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

