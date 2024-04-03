Crocus Terror Attack Well-Organized, Accompanied by Pre-Orchestrated Media Blitz, Says Top Offical
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev shared his take on Crocus terror attack, modern terrorism and Western role in nourishing jihadist organizations with security officials of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was well organized, it was accompanied by extensive and pre-orchestrated media coverage in the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
"The terrorist attack was well organized and was accompanied by extensive, pre-orchestrated coverage by Western media in the right tone for them," Patrushev said at the 19th annual meeting of security council heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.
Terrorism Becomes Geostrategic Tool
Terrorist groups are increasingly being used for geostrategic purposes, and they are given modern weapons and intelligence equipment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
The official called for resolutely and harshly condemning terrorism in all its manifestations and the actions of countries that support or condone it.
"Terrorist groups are increasingly being used for geostrategic purposes. Terrorists are given modern weapons, advanced types of tracking and reconnaissance equipment are provided, and intelligence information is supplied," Patrushev said at the 19th annual meeting of security council heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.
Zelensky’s Inadequate Reaction on Moscow Tragedy Speaks for Itself
The reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that the Russian authorities were responsible for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is inadequate, Nikolai Patrushev said.
"The inadequate reaction of Zelensky, who accused the Russian authorities of organizing the terrorist attack, is also typical. At the same time, Slovakia directly says that the Kiev regime has been sheltering ISIS* militants on its territory for a long time and is using them for its own purposes," Patrushev stressed.
Immediately after the terrorist attack, phone calls from Ukraine to the Russian emergency services with false reports of mining of buildings began en masse, the official added.
US, The Creator of Modern Terrorism
The United States created ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
"But it is well known that the Kiev regime is not independent and is completely controlled by the United States. We should also bear in mind that ISIS, Al-Qaeda** and other terrorist organizations were created by Washington," Patrushev said at the 19th annual meeting of security council heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, commenting on the alleged role of ISIS in the terrorist attack on Crocus in Moscow.
* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
* Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.