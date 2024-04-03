https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/trump-leads-biden-in-6-swing-states-amid-concerns-over-capabilities-economy--poll-1117719710.html
Former US President Donald Trump is leading in six of seven swing states ahead of the 2024 election amid deep concerns over Joe Biden's ability to rule and dissatisfaction with the economy, a Wall Street Journal poll showed on Wednesday.
Trump leads Biden in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina by margins of 2-8 percentage points on test ballots that both include and exclude third party and independent candidates, the poll found. However, in another key battle ground state, Wisconsin, Biden leads by 3 points on multi-candidate test ballots, but he and Trump are tied when they are the only options on the ballot. When comparing Trump and Biden, the later has the most unfavorable views among voters, in part because he appears unable to hold together his 2020 coalitions amid decreasing support from Hispanic, Black and younger voters. When asked about the candidates' physical and mental fitness, only 28% of those polled said Biden was in an overall better position to handle the White House, whereas 48% believe Trump is better suited.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump is leading in six of seven swing states ahead of the 2024 election amid deep concerns over Joe Biden’s ability to rule and dissatisfaction with the economy, a Wall Street Journal poll showed on Wednesday.
Trump leads Biden in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina by margins of 2-8 percentage points on test ballots that both include and exclude third party and independent candidates, the poll found.
However, in another key battle ground state, Wisconsin, Biden leads by 3 points on multi-candidate test ballots, but he and Trump are tied when they are the only options on the ballot.
Both candidates nonetheless are running for the presidency with a “tarnished image," the poll found.
When comparing Trump and Biden, the later has the most unfavorable views among voters, in part because he appears unable to hold together his 2020 coalitions amid decreasing support from Hispanic, Black and younger voters.
When asked about the candidates' physical and mental fitness, only 28%
of those polled said Biden was in an overall better position
to handle the White House, whereas 48%
believe Trump is better suited
.
Republican Trump and Democrat Biden are facing a rematch in November 5 presidential elections, after a 2020 outcome that favored Biden.