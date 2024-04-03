https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-set-the-eu-up-as-casualty-in-war-against-russia-1117709470.html

US Set The EU Up as 'Casualty' In War Against Russia

The United States set the European Union up to be a casualty in the war against Russia and they should have seen it coming, journalist Rachel Blevins told radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

The United States set up the European Union to be a “casualty” in its war against Russia and EU leaders should have known that, American journalist and RT correspondent, Rachel Blevins told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.The United States “knew that Nord Stream 1” was providing cheap gas to Europe, which helped its industry, and started “warning” Germany against opening a second pipeline with Russia, Blevins explained, adding later that the administrations of both former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden had threatened sanctions against Germany and that Biden threatened the pipeline itself.Earlier, Blevins noted that while Russia’s economy is growing despite Western sanctions, the EU population is struggling with issues that typically aren’t issues for industrialized societies. “Think of all the reports saying ‘Oh, well you know, last winter wasn’t too bad, but we don’t know what’s going to happen this winter,’” she began. “It is 2024 and you are talking about these countries in the EU. They should not have a question of [being] prepared for the coming winter when it comes to basic energy supplies. And yet they do, and that’s because you have a political class there that has sold their public out.”Co-host Wilmer Leon described the US posture as “Mafia-esque” a characterization Blevins agreed with, but she added that there seems to be a growing amount of “blowback.”Across the pond, Blevins noted that the Democrats have reduced themselves to promoting a war economy in an attempt to convince voters Ukraine is worth their support.“They’re literally at the point of saying this will create American jobs because they realize that they have lost the American public in this war effort,” she said.

