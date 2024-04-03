US Set The EU Up as 'Casualty' In War Against Russia
In September 2022, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines exploded in what was described as an act of sabotage. Nineteen months later, no guilty party has been fingered by the official investigation, though Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the US was behind it.
The United States set up the European Union to be a “casualty” in its war against Russia and EU leaders should have known that, American journalist and RT correspondent, Rachel Blevins told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.
The United States “knew that Nord Stream 1” was providing cheap gas to Europe, which helped its industry, and started “warning” Germany against opening a second pipeline with Russia, Blevins explained, adding later that the administrations of both former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden had threatened sanctions against Germany and that Biden threatened the pipeline itself.
“It’s fascinating to see that these countries within the EU were not smart enough to kind of see the writing on the wall here and realize that they would end up being casualties of the US and its attempts to try to increase its control,” she reflected. “The political leaders of the EU should [have been] watching that and going, ‘Wait a second, that doesn’t exactly sound like something your friend or close ally would be saying.’”
Earlier, Blevins noted that while Russia’s economy is growing despite Western sanctions, the EU population is struggling with issues that typically aren’t issues for industrialized societies. “Think of all the reports saying ‘Oh, well you know, last winter wasn’t too bad, but we don’t know what’s going to happen this winter,’” she began. “It is 2024 and you are talking about these countries in the EU. They should not have a question of [being] prepared for the coming winter when it comes to basic energy supplies. And yet they do, and that’s because you have a political class there that has sold their public out.”
Co-host Wilmer Leon described the US posture as “Mafia-esque” a characterization Blevins agreed with, but she added that there seems to be a growing amount of “blowback.”
“It's also interesting where [the blowback in Europe] is coming from because as you’re seeing these farmer protests in Europe, you are seeing a segment of the population that is fed up with their government,” mentioning the green regulations as a major complaint the farmers have, in addition to the aid to Ukraine.
Across the pond, Blevins noted that the Democrats have reduced themselves to promoting a war economy in an attempt to convince voters Ukraine is worth their support.
“They’re literally at the point of saying this will create American jobs because they realize that they have lost the American public in this war effort,” she said.