German Military Needs $7Bln More Than Allotted in 2025 - Defense Minister
German Military Needs $7Bln More Than Allotted in 2025 - Defense Minister
The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) need approximately 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) more than earmarked for 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
In March, the Bild newspaper reported that Pistorius had warned the German government of a 4.5 billion to 6 billion euros deficit in the Bundeswehr budget for 2025. "It is no secret, this figure has been called: we need about 6.5 billion euros more next year," Pistorius told a press conference broadcast by German TV channel Phoenix. On January 31, the German Defense Ministry said that Germany would meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of national GDP in 2024, for the first time since the early 1990s.
german army, german troops, german arms shortage, state of german army, german defense spending, german military shortage
German Military Needs $7Bln More Than Allotted in 2025 - Defense Minister

14:17 GMT 04.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) need approximately 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) more than earmarked for 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
In March, the Bild newspaper reported that Pistorius had warned the German government of a 4.5 billion to 6 billion euros deficit in the Bundeswehr budget for 2025.
"It is no secret, this figure has been called: we need about 6.5 billion euros more next year," Pistorius told a press conference broadcast by German TV channel Phoenix.
On January 31, the German Defense Ministry said that Germany would meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of national GDP in 2024, for the first time since the early 1990s.
In June 2022, the German parliament backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz's initiative to create a special fund for the Bundeswehr worth 100 billion euros so that the German armed forces could be considered the largest regular army in Europe after modernization. Scholz cited the onset of the Ukraine conflict as the reason for the investments, describing it as a turning point in the security situation in Europe.

