German Military Needs $7Bln More Than Allotted in 2025 - Defense Minister

The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) need approximately 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) more than earmarked for 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

In March, the Bild newspaper reported that Pistorius had warned the German government of a 4.5 billion to 6 billion euros deficit in the Bundeswehr budget for 2025. "It is no secret, this figure has been called: we need about 6.5 billion euros more next year," Pistorius told a press conference broadcast by German TV channel Phoenix. On January 31, the German Defense Ministry said that Germany would meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of national GDP in 2024, for the first time since the early 1990s.

