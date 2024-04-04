https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/melding-old-steel-with-new-tech-how-russia-was-able-to-reconstitute-its-army-so-quickly-1117745485.html

Melding Old Steel With New Tech: How Russia Was Able to ‘Reconstitute’ Its Army So Quickly

Melding Old Steel With New Tech: How Russia Was Able to ‘Reconstitute’ Its Army So Quickly

Sputnik International

A senior US State Department official has pointed to the alarming rate at which Russia’s military was able to “reconstitute” itself after the opening stages of the NATO-sponsored proxy war in Ukraine, fatally undermining Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s hopes that the Ukrainian crisis would permanently “weaken” Russia militarily.

2024-04-04T19:15+0000

2024-04-04T19:15+0000

2024-04-04T19:33+0000

military

military & intelligence

kurt campbell

alexei leonkov

ukraine

russia

nato

t-90

s-300

t-80

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117370924_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_406de4479fcc074f2b3bb412ba7da71e.jpg

The pace at which the Russian military has been able to rearm and revamp over the course of the conflict in Ukraine has surprised Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.Accusing Russia’s allies and partners, particularly China, of helping Moscow in its efforts, Campbell went on to critique the current state of the US military-industrial complex, suggesting that the cutbacks and consolidations of the 1990s have left Washington’s global ambitions vulnerable to harsh realities.The official's recommendation? That “more money” be thrown into defense both by the US and allied countries to deal with issues ranging from choked supply chains to backlogs and bottlenecks which “have plagued a number of programs” in the defense realm.What Made Russia's Rapid Resurgence Possible?Campbell’s surprise is related to the fact that he’s taken into account only the experience of the Ukrainian conflict, and not the whole recent history of the development of Russia’s military, weaponry, and defense sector, veteran Russian journalist and military observer Alexei Borzenko told Sputnik.Taking the tank forces as an example, the observer pointed to the vast stocks of armor Russia received thanks to the efforts of Soviet General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev, who, as a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, had instructed the defense industry to produce vast quantities of tanks and armored personnel carriers which Russia inherited and stored in a mothballed condition.Over the course of the special military operation, these 70s-vintage tank designs have been reactivated and restored, upgraded with the latest-available armor, communications gear and weaponry, and sent to the front.The Ukrainian crisis has proven Russian tanks’ status as the best in the world, according to Borzenko, who pointed out that NATO’s heavy, high-tech armor like the Abrams and Leopard 2 are inferior, including in their mobility characteristics in the snow and mud-soaked steppes of Ukraine.“Tank protection systems are being created, electronic warfare systems are being created, satellite tracking systems are being created. You can see that many military satellites have been launched recently,” Borzenko said.The same goes for Russia’s arsenal of heavy air-dropped FAB, KAB and ODAB series bombs, which have been equipped with a new ‘Universal Planning and Correction Module’, turning 70s and 80s vintage ‘dumb’ munitions into modern wing and rudder-quipped, laser and satellite-guided 'smart', glide-assisted standoff weapons.In the field of missiles and missile and air defenses too, the conflict has given Russia’s developers the chance to prove both existing missile tech and the hypersonic weapon designs – whose development began in the 1970s and 1980s, and which were deployed in the late 2010s thanks to advances in electronics, against top Western missile defense capabilities, including the Patriot. On the defensive side, Borzenko cited the Pantsir missile and anti-air artillery system, as well as the S-300 and S-400, as examples of technologies for which Western powers have no true analog.If anything, Borzenko says, Kurt Campbell’s argument that the Russian military has “recovered” over the course of the special military operation “is not entirely correct,” since Russia’s military is “stronger than they really think.” It is impossible to “show them everything” in Ukraine, where far from all of Russia’s capabilities have been deployed – strategic hypersonic weapons and nuclear missile-firing submarines being examples.The new S-500 air and missile defense and its ability to defend against capabilities deployed in space is another illustration, Borzenko noted – with the system capable of destroying even enemy satellites, but similarly not deployed in the Ukrainian proxy war to date.Flawed AssumptionsThe problem for officials in Washington is their assumption at the beginning of the conflict that Russia would “very quickly deplete our defense-industrial complex, and the budget in general, thanks to the introduction of strict sanctions,” says veteran Moscow-based military expert Alexei Leonkov.In reality, Leonkov told Sputnik, Russia was preparing ahead of time through the partial modernization of its defense industry, including via the introduction of new automatic production and assembly lines, and was able to create new types of equipment taking account of experience gained during the Syrian conflict.On top of that, the observer noted, the Russian government formed a special defense commission designed to cut through bureaucratic red tape to resolve urgent problems related to the production of weapons and military equipment, with drones serving as an important example of a field where Russia had traditionally lagged behind the West and but was able to quickly catch up thanks to timely shifts in policy.“Before the special military operation we did not have so many drones – about 1,000 pieces. Now, 1,000 units is roughly the standard consumption per month, and this is counting only large drones, not small quadcopters,” Leonkov said.Russia’s defense sector has made dramatic strikes in air defenses, electronic warfare, counter-battery systems, new multiple launch rocket systems, and tactical equipment such as FPV drones, which along with military-grade loitering and reconnaissance UAVs have appeared virtually from scratch, according to the expert.Pointing to work that remains to be done, Leonkov noted that Russia’s defense sector has “not yet found a solution to the fight against unmanned boats, and we are still solving the problem of completely blocking the penetration of long-range aircraft-type drones flying into our territory for terror-bombing purposes. Work is continuing,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/which-western-countries-are-mired-in-ukraine-proxy-conflict-1117737653.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/what-helped-russias-t-72b3-tank-destroy-ukraines-abrams-1117192733.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-russias-fab-3000-bombs-could-be-game-changer-in-ukraine-conflict-1117692231.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220425/russias-s-500-missile-system-enters-mass-production-1095034431.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/watch-russian-drone-operators-explain-how-they-disrupt-ukraines-military-plans-1117704715.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/revamped-rearmed-reloaded-arms-that-will-expand-russias-edge-over-nato-in-2024-1116104324.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

how did russia rebuild army so quickly, where did russia get its weapons from, how did russia put defense sector on war footing