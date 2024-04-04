NASA Investigating Mysterious Object That Struck Florida House

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/nasa-says-investigating-origins-of-object-that-struck-florida-house-1117739581.html

NASA is investigating the origins of an object that purportedly struck a home in Florida after falling from space, NASA Deputy News Chief Jennifer Dooren said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

“NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner on March 28 and is analyzing the object as NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” the statement said. Otero also shared pictures of the object and damage to his home to social media. The apparent near-miss incident is a warning sign for the space community, Otero said in a statement to US media.

