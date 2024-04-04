https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/nasa-says-investigating-origins-of-object-that-struck-florida-house-1117739581.html
NASA Investigating Mysterious Object That Struck Florida House
NASA Investigating Mysterious Object That Struck Florida House
Sputnik International
NASA is investigating the origins of an object that purportedly struck a home in Florida after falling from space, NASA Deputy News Chief Jennifer Dooren said in a statement shared with Sputnik.
2024-04-04T14:44+0000
2024-04-04T14:44+0000
2024-04-04T15:00+0000
beyond politics
us
nasa
florida
kennedy space center
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117739667_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6a9dfdd1a0f70c7aea3599ef19ae1e.jpg
“NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner on March 28 and is analyzing the object as NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” the statement said. Otero also shared pictures of the object and damage to his home to social media. The apparent near-miss incident is a warning sign for the space community, Otero said in a statement to US media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/nasa-shutting-down-2-billion-space-refueling-project-1117095028.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117739667_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_8b4f35b56fd5b6a9a09216d637ff378b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa failures, nasa incidents, nasa recent scandals, nasa malfunctioning
nasa failures, nasa incidents, nasa recent scandals, nasa malfunctioning
NASA Investigating Mysterious Object That Struck Florida House
14:44 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 04.04.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA is investigating the origins of an object that purportedly struck a home in Florida after falling from space, NASA Deputy News Chief Jennifer Dooren said in a statement shared with Sputnik.
“NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner on March 28 and is analyzing the object as NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete
,” the statement said.
Last month, Florida resident Alejandro Otero reached out to NASA for help, claiming that a jettisoned piece of the International Space Station may have struck his home. Otero said that the object went through his roof and two floors, nearly hitting his son.
Otero also shared pictures of the object and damage to his home to social media.
The apparent near-miss incident is a warning sign
for the space community, Otero said in a statement to US media.