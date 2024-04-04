NASA Investigating Mysterious Object That Struck Florida House

International
NASA is investigating the origins of an object that purportedly struck a home in Florida after falling from space, NASA Deputy News Chief Jennifer Dooren said in a statement shared with Sputnik.
"NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner on March 28 and is analyzing the object as NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete," the statement said.
14:44 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 04.04.2024)
© Sputnik / РИА НовостиNASA flag
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA is investigating the origins of an object that purportedly struck a home in Florida after falling from space, NASA Deputy News Chief Jennifer Dooren said in a statement shared with Sputnik.
NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner on March 28 and is analyzing the object as NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” the statement said.

Last month, Florida resident Alejandro Otero reached out to NASA for help, claiming that a jettisoned piece of the International Space Station may have struck his home. Otero said that the object went through his roof and two floors, nearly hitting his son.

Spacecraft Bus for Satellite Servicing Mission Arrives at NASA Goddard - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2024
Americas
NASA Shutting Down $2 Billion Space Refueling Project
3 March, 04:00 GMT
Otero also shared pictures of the object and damage to his home to social media.
The apparent near-miss incident is a warning sign for the space community, Otero said in a statement to US media.
