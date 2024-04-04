International
Refusal of Foreign Banks to Accept Mir Cards Result of Overt US Pressure - Kremlin
Refusal of Foreign Banks to Accept Mir Cards Result of Overt US Pressure - Kremlin
The refusal of foreign banks to accept Russian Mir payment system cards is a direct consequence of the overt pressure and threats that come from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Indeed, this is a consequence of completely overt pressure and threats from, first of all, the United States, and, of course, countries are afraid of both primary and secondary sanctions against their financial structures," Peskov told reporters. Russia continues to hold dialogue with different countries on use of Mir cads in order to develop different algorithms that will minimize the risks of sanctions, the official added.In March, the Armenian National Payment Card System (NSPK) said that the country's banks will stop accepting cards of Russia's Mir payment system starting from March 30. Earlier this week, the Kyrgyz Interbank Processing Center told Sputnik that all banks in the country will stop servicing Mir cards to avoid secondary sanctions starting April 3.
09:39 GMT 04.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMIR national payment system
MIR national payment system - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The refusal of foreign banks to accept Russian Mir payment system cards is a direct consequence of the overt pressure and threats that come from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Indeed, this is a consequence of completely overt pressure and threats from, first of all, the United States, and, of course, countries are afraid of both primary and secondary sanctions against their financial structures," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to hold dialogue with different countries on use of Mir cads in order to develop different algorithms that will minimize the risks of sanctions, the official added.
The introduction of the first cards of Russia's Mir national payment system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
Economy
Lavrov Says Discussed With Thai Foreign Minister Russia's Mir Payment System
15 July 2023, 13:19 GMT
In March, the Armenian National Payment Card System (NSPK) said that the country's banks will stop accepting cards of Russia's Mir payment system starting from March 30. Earlier this week, the Kyrgyz Interbank Processing Center told Sputnik that all banks in the country will stop servicing Mir cards to avoid secondary sanctions starting April 3.
