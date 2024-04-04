https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/refusal-of-foreign-banks-to-accept-mir-cards-result-of-overt-us-pressure---kremlin-1117731454.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The refusal of foreign banks to accept Russian Mir payment system cards is a direct consequence of the overt pressure and threats that come from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Indeed, this is a consequence of completely overt pressure and threats from, first of all, the United States, and, of course, countries are afraid of both primary and secondary sanctions against their financial structures," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to hold dialogue with different countries on use of Mir cads
in order to develop different algorithms that will minimize the risks of sanctions, the official added.
In March, the Armenian National Payment Card System (NSPK) said that the country's banks will stop accepting cards of Russia's Mir payment system starting from March 30. Earlier this week, the Kyrgyz Interbank Processing Center told Sputnik that all banks in the country will stop servicing Mir cards to avoid secondary sanctions starting April 3.