https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/refusal-of-foreign-banks-to-accept-mir-cards-result-of-overt-us-pressure---kremlin-1117731454.html

Refusal of Foreign Banks to Accept Mir Cards Result of Overt US Pressure - Kremlin

Refusal of Foreign Banks to Accept Mir Cards Result of Overt US Pressure - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The refusal of foreign banks to accept Russian Mir payment system cards is a direct consequence of the overt pressure and threats that come from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-04-04T09:39+0000

2024-04-04T09:39+0000

2024-04-04T09:39+0000

world

russia

dmitry peskov

kremlin

mir

card

banking card

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107742/56/1077425609_0:220:3072:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_d315d0cfb884ed421c5a744cdeaa4050.jpg

"Indeed, this is a consequence of completely overt pressure and threats from, first of all, the United States, and, of course, countries are afraid of both primary and secondary sanctions against their financial structures," Peskov told reporters. Russia continues to hold dialogue with different countries on use of Mir cads in order to develop different algorithms that will minimize the risks of sanctions, the official added.In March, the Armenian National Payment Card System (NSPK) said that the country's banks will stop accepting cards of Russia's Mir payment system starting from March 30. Earlier this week, the Kyrgyz Interbank Processing Center told Sputnik that all banks in the country will stop servicing Mir cards to avoid secondary sanctions starting April 3.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/lavrov-says-discussed-with-thai-foreign-minister-russias-mir-payment-system-1111897501.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign banks, russian mir payment system cards, united states, dmitry peskov