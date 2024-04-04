https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/russian-su-34-frontline-bombers-hit-ukrainian-forces-with-odab-500-bombs-1117728780.html

Russian Su-34 Frontline Bombers Hit Ukrainian Forces With ODAB-500 Bombs

The Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 crews have hit the Ukrainian armed forces with ODAB-500 bombs, from which it is impossible to hide in trenches or dugouts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 crews have hit Ukrainian forces with ODAB-500 bombs, from which it is impossible to hide in trenches or dugouts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The strike was carried out on a stronghold and enemy personnel. At the same time, ODAB-500 bombs have been equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UMPK), which have a wing, rudder, and control system that transform ordinary bombs into highly accurate munitions.The ODAB-500 is a vacuum detonation bomb that operates in two stages: first, when detonated, it ejects an explosive liquid composition that forms an aerosol cloud that then ignites in a large volume. This creates a high-temperature explosion with a powerful shockwave that "flows" into trenches, dugouts, and other shelters, destroying the enemy.Each Su-34 can carry four such bombs. A video released by the Defense Ministry shows four ODAB-500s being dropped by a frontline bomber. Small flashes can be seen on the ammunition, which is how the squibs are triggered, revealing the wing of the planning and correction module.The Defense Ministry said that after the successful completion of the mission, the Su-34 crews returned to the airfield after receiving confirmation of the destruction of important objects.

