US Ready to Place Medium-Range Missiles in Indo-Pacific to Counter China - Top Army Brass
US Ready to Place Medium-Range Missiles in Indo-Pacific to Counter China - Top Army Brass
The United States intends to deploy medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in the near future, Indo-Pacific Land Forces Cmdr. Gen. Charles Flynn said.
Finding a way to counter China's modernizing missiles is a critical role for US ground forces, he said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Flynn added that he considered the orbit in which China was moving to be dangerous. In 2023, Flynn had already announced US plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region to potentially deter China over Taiwan.
US Ready to Place Medium-Range Missiles in Indo-Pacific to Counter China - Top Army Brass

08:50 GMT 04.04.2024
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The United States intends to deploy medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in the near future, Indo-Pacific Land Forces Cmdr. Gen. Charles Flynn said.
Finding a way to counter China's modernizing missiles is a critical role for US ground forces, he said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.
Flynn added that he considered the orbit in which China was moving to be dangerous.
Asia
China Accuses US of Containment Strategy Over Taiwan Arms Sales
23 February, 10:59 GMT
Asia
China Accuses US of Containment Strategy Over Taiwan Arms Sales
23 February, 10:59 GMT
In 2023, Flynn had already announced US plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region to potentially deter China over Taiwan.
