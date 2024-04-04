https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/us-ready-to-place-medium-range-missiles-in-indo-pacific-to-counter-china---top-army-brass-1117731125.html

US Ready to Place Medium-Range Missiles in Indo-Pacific to Counter China - Top Army Brass

US Ready to Place Medium-Range Missiles in Indo-Pacific to Counter China - Top Army Brass

Sputnik International

The United States intends to deploy medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in the near future, Indo-Pacific Land Forces Cmdr. Gen. Charles Flynn said.

2024-04-04T08:50+0000

2024-04-04T08:50+0000

2024-04-04T08:50+0000

world

china

indo-pacific

us

pacific

missiles

missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100801871_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_88a5a32839112c79e6569d7c4c988db0.jpg

Finding a way to counter China's modernizing missiles is a critical role for US ground forces, he said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Flynn added that he considered the orbit in which China was moving to be dangerous. In 2023, Flynn had already announced US plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region to potentially deter China over Taiwan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/china-accuses-us-of-containment-strategy-over-taiwan-arms-sales-1116937511.html

china

indo-pacific

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us army pacific chief, medium-range missiles, indo-pacific, counter china