China Accuses US of Containment Strategy Over Taiwan Arms Sales

Beijing calls on Washington to stop arming Taiwan and put an end to provocations by using the island to contain China, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Friday.
On Thursday, the US Department of State has approved a possible sale of communications defense equipment to Taiwan estimated at $75 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said. "We urge the United States to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, stop arms sales to Taiwan and Washington-Taipei military ties, stop arming Taiwan in any way and stop provocative actions by using Taiwan to contain China," Zhang said in a statement released by the ministry. The Taiwan issue is the first "red line" in China-US relations that cannot be crossed, while arming the island is a very dangerous "bet," the spokesman added. "We strongly oppose US arms sales to Taiwan. This position is firm and clear … China will take resolute and effective measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhang said. Tensions between the US and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
