Flight Range of Russian FPV Drones Increases to 130 Kilometers

The Russian company Hermes produces the first available domestic systems of interference-proof communication for FPV drones, thanks to which the flight range of such drones has increased to 100-130 kilometers, Alena Balandina, development director of NPO Kaisant, the "parent" company of Hermes, told RIA Novosti.

The Russian company Hermes has produced the first available domestic systems of interference-proof communication for FPV drones, thanks to which the flight range of the drones has increased to 100-130 kilometers, Alena Balandina, development director of NPO Kaisant, the parent company of Hermes, told Sputnik.According to Balandina, under ideal conditions, drones equipped with Hermes communication systems can fly 130 kilometers.The developer said that previously, the range of most drones of this type did not exceed 70 kilometers.Modern FPV drones pose a great danger to servicemen on the battlefield. They are used for radio and optoelectronic reconnaissance and to distract radar and missile systems during an air strike. FPV drones can be equipped with special devices for dropping ammunition, and thanks to protected communication channels they are resistant to electronic warfare.NPO Kaisant was founded in 2022. The company specializes in the development and production of systems for electronic warfare against unmanned aerial vehicles, including directional anti-drone guns, dome suppression systems, and compact trench systems.

