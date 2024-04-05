https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/kamikaze-drone-attacks-military-unit-in-transnistria---state-security-ministry-1117763409.html

A kamikaze drone attacked a military unit in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of Transnistria on Friday and caused minor damage to a radar station, the region’s State Security Ministry said.

"Today at 14:35 [11:35 am GMT], a kamikaze drone attacked the Tranisntiran Defense Ministry’s military unit in the Ribnita district, six kilometers [3.7 miles] from the Transnistrian-Ukrainian border. The target was a radar station that sustained minor damage, there are no casualties," the ministry said, adding that a criminal case has been launched.Kishinev Condemns Discovery of New Drone Debris Near Ukraine BorderThe Moldovan Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the discovery of new debris of a combat drone allegedly used by Russia, close to the border with Ukraine.On Thursday, Moldova's Border Police discovered fragments of the military drone close to the Ukrainian border, near the Etulia-Vladiceni settlement in the Gagauz autonomy. The debris examination showed the discovery posed no threat.

