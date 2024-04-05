https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/kamikaze-drone-attacks-military-unit-in-transnistria---state-security-ministry-1117763409.html
Kamikaze Drone Attacks Military Unit in Transnistria - State Security Ministry
A kamikaze drone attacked a military unit in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of Transnistria on Friday and caused minor damage to a radar station, the region's State Security Ministry said.
Kishinev Condemns Discovery of New Drone Debris Near Ukraine Border
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the discovery of new debris of a combat drone allegedly used by Russia, close to the border with Ukraine.
On Thursday, Moldova's Border Police discovered fragments of the military drone close to the Ukrainian border, near the Etulia-Vladiceni settlement in the Gagauz autonomy. The debris examination showed the discovery posed no threat.
TIRASPOL (Sputnik) - A kamikaze drone attacked a military unit in Transnistria, a defacto independent republic, on Friday and caused minor damage to a radar station, the region’s State Security Ministry said.
"Today at 14:35 [11:35 am GMT], a kamikaze drone attacked the Tranisntiran Defense Ministry’s military unit in the Ribnita district, six kilometers [3.7 miles] from the Transnistrian-Ukrainian border. The target was a radar station that sustained minor damage, there are no casualties
," the ministry said, adding that a criminal case has been launched.
Kishinev Condemns Discovery of New Drone Debris Near Ukraine Border
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry
on Friday condemned the discovery of new debris of a combat drone allegedly used by Russia, close to the border with Ukraine.
On Thursday, Moldova's Border Police
discovered fragments of the military drone close to the Ukrainian border, near the Etulia-Vladiceni settlement
in the Gagauz autonomy
. The debris examination showed the discovery posed no threat.
"We strongly condemn the repeated discovery of debris of a military drone used by Russia in attacking Ukraine. Previous incident happened just two months ago. Moldova stands with Ukraine," the ministry wrote on X (former Twitter).
In February, the Moldovan border police said that the wreckage of a drone had been found in the south of the republic near the border with Ukraine near the town of Vulcanesti in Gagauzia. According to the border guards' preliminary version, it could be one of the drones shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system. A radar Moldova bought from France for 14.5 million euros ($15.6 million) failed to detect the drone.