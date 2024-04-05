Moscow Court Arrests Another Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
© Пресс-служба Басманного суда / Go to the mediabankSharipzoda Mukhammad Zoir, one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
© Пресс-служба Басманного суда/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Friday ruled to arrest Muhammad Zoeir Sharipzoda, another defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, the court told Sputnik.
"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court selected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoeir, a native of Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under the b paragraph of part 3 of article 205 of the Russian criminal code (terrorist act)," the court’s spokesperson said.
A court in Moscow has arrested the eleventh defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, the court said pic.twitter.com/N2neHj6UN6— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 5, 2024
On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.