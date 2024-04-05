https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/moscow-court-arrests-another-defendant-in-crocus-city-hall-attack-case-1117763223.html

Moscow Court Arrests Another Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Friday ruled to arrest Muhammad Zoeir Sharipzoda, another defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, the court told Sputnik.

"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court selected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoeir, a native of Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under the b paragraph of part 3 of article 205 of the Russian criminal code (terrorist act)," the court’s spokesperson said.The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.

