International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/moscow-court-arrests-another-defendant-in-crocus-city-hall-attack-case-1117763223.html
Moscow Court Arrests Another Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Moscow Court Arrests Another Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Sputnik International
Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Friday ruled to arrest Muhammad Zoeir Sharipzoda, another defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, the court told Sputnik.
2024-04-05T15:19+0000
2024-04-05T15:19+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
moscow
russia
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763062_0:159:1280:879_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f96637e8bed38c3c3ee8ea4e3efb76.jpg
"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court selected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoeir, a native of Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under the b paragraph of part 3 of article 205 of the Russian criminal code (terrorist act)," the court’s spokesperson said.The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/source-rejects-western-media-claim-that-us-warned-russia-of-impending-crocus-terror-attack-1117719079.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763062_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_57909b5faac49583ba4eba431bb86bba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack

Moscow Court Arrests Another Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

15:19 GMT 05.04.2024
© Пресс-служба Басманного суда / Go to the mediabankSharipzoda Mukhammad Zoir, one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
Sharipzoda Mukhammad Zoir, one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© Пресс-служба Басманного суда
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Friday ruled to arrest Muhammad Zoeir Sharipzoda, another defendant in the Crocus City Hall concert venue terrorist attack case, the court told Sputnik.
"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court selected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoeir, a native of Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under the b paragraph of part 3 of article 205 of the Russian criminal code (terrorist act)," the court’s spokesperson said.

On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Members of emergency services work at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
Russia
Source Rejects Western Media Claim That US Warned Russia of Impending Crocus Terror Attack
3 April, 13:13 GMT
The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала