Russia to Study US Draft Resolution on Non-Deployment of Nuclear Arms in Space - Kremlin

Russia will study the US draft resolution on the non-deployment of nuclear weapons in space and then develop a position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the project, we need to wait, study the document, read it and then form a position," Peskov told reporters.On Thursday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said that the United States early next week will request a vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution to ban nuclear weapons in space. Moscow has not seen statements from the Armenian side about any intention to discuss the transatlantic integration with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Peskov said.Accusations against Russia of cyberattacks are never supported by reasoning, they are completely unfounded and unacceptable, Peskov said, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's remark on possible cyberattacks by Russia during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.On Thursday, the French leader told reporters that Russia could allegedly carry out information attacks during the Paris Olympics.Moscow has no information that France provided any data on the terrorist attack in the Crocus concert venue, Dmitry Peskov added.On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has "useful information" about the organization of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall on March 22.Japan has taken an unfriendly position toward Russia by expanding sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Earlier in the day, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that the country has banned exports of 164 types of goods to Russia, including motor oil, pipes for gas and oil pipelines and lithium-ion batteries.

