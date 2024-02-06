https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/kirby-inadvertently-confirms-russia-does-not-target-civilian-structures-in-ukraine-1116626328.html

Kirby Inadvertently Confirms Russia Does Not Target Civilian Structures in Ukraine

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday inadvertently confirmed that Russia targets only Ukrainian military units and industrial structures that produce munitions, and not civilian ones.

Kirby said that Russian drones, cruise and ballistic missiles are targeting particularly two things in Ukraine: "One is obviously military units, but also specifically and directly … Ukraine's defense industrial base to try to eliminate a Ukrainian way to organically produce many of the munitions that they need to defend themselves." Kirby noted that air defense has been critical for Ukraine's ability to fight Russia and will become even more so in the coming months. Russia has repeatedly stated since the beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 that it does not target civilian structures and uses high-precision munitions and missiles to achieve that goal. This is in stark contrast to the Kiev regime, which continues to shell Russian populated areas and kill civilians.US Will Not Be Able to Support Ukraine Unilaterally Without Supplemental FundingKirby also had to admit that the US will not be able to send security assistance to Ukraine unilaterally without Congress authorizing additional funding.The fact that the United States might not be able to assist Ukraine does not mean that aid will stop flowing from other countries around the world, Kirby said.However, the absence of the US share will certainly be felt in the hands of the Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, Kirby added, saying that Ukraine is having to making tough decisions on the battlefield amid the lapse in aid during the US government’s ongoing struggle to achieve a bipartisan consensus on approving supplemental funding.These decisions included rationing munitions and making operational decisions based on their restricted ability to support forward troops. Kirby also highlighted that Ukraine did not have a steady, reliable supply of air defense equipment.On Sunday, the Senate released a $118 billion national security supplemental bill that includes some $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, $14 billion in aid for Israel and about $20 billion for border security, among other priorities.US House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, have already labeled the Senate bill as "dead on arrival" and threatened that they will not move it for a vote in the lower chamber of Congress.At the same time, Kirby said that US President Joe Biden will reaffirm his personal commitment to supporting Ukraine during his upcoming meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz."I think he will make clear to Chancellor Schultz how much he personally wants to continue to support Ukraine," Kirby said.Kirby added that Biden would also discuss with Scholz the situation in the Middle East and also the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.Scholz is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday.

