https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-53-drones-over-five-regions-overnight---mod-1117753919.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroyed 53 Drones Over Five Regions Overnight - MoD

Russian air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones in five Russian regions overnight to Friday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-04-05T05:02+0000

2024-04-05T05:02+0000

2024-04-05T05:02+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russia

ukraine

defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090111_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_cbed16e800f686c041afdf50cbe6db3a.jpg

“During the past night and early morning of April 5, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the Rostov (44 UAVs), Saratov (1 UAV), Kursk (1 UAV) and Belgorod regions (1 UAV), as well as over the Krasnodar Territory (6 UAVs),” the ministry said.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

russia

ukraine

russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, defense ministry