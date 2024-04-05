International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/russian-air-defenses-destroyed-53-drones-over-five-regions-overnight---mod-1117753919.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroyed 53 Drones Over Five Regions Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defenses Destroyed 53 Drones Over Five Regions Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones in five Russian regions overnight to Friday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-04-05T05:02+0000
2024-04-05T05:02+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090111_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_cbed16e800f686c041afdf50cbe6db3a.jpg
“During the past night and early morning of April 5, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the Rostov (44 UAVs), Saratov (1 UAV), Kursk (1 UAV) and Belgorod regions (1 UAV), as well as over the Krasnodar Territory (6 UAVs),” the ministry said.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/ukraines-allies-may-be-involved-in-drone-strikes-against-russian-civilians-1117695805.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090111_56:0:2785:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d1a6ee5b04a3696828891558e129b5ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, defense ministry
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, defense ministry

Russian Air Defenses Destroyed 53 Drones Over Five Regions Overnight - MoD

05:02 GMT 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones in five Russian regions overnight to Friday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the past night and early morning of April 5, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the Rostov (44 UAVs), Saratov (1 UAV), Kursk (1 UAV) and Belgorod regions (1 UAV), as well as over the Krasnodar Territory (6 UAVs),” the ministry said.
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.
Drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
World
Ukraine's Allies May Be Involved in Drone Strikes Against Russian Civilians
2 April, 11:14 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала