Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Drone Production and Maintenance Shop - MoD
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a workshop manufacturing Ukrainian drones, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in Moscow reported, summarizing the latest developments in the special military operation.
"Operational and tactical aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed an aircraft armory, a workshop for manufacturing and maintaining unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as clusters of Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 152 districts," the MoD said in a statement.
Russian forces also occupied better ground in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours and repelled two Ukrainian attacks, the ministry noted.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 250 military personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles and 16 military vehicles," the MoD added.
When it comes to Ukraine's military losses, the ministry pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 140 soldiers in casualties and two tanks south of Donetsk in the past day.
In the Avdeyevka region, the Ukrainian troops lost more than 300 soldiers and a tank during the same time period, the MoD concluded.