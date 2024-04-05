https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/russias-armed-forces-enter-suburbs-of-chasov-yar---dpr-heads-aide-1117753035.html
Russia's Armed Forces Enter Suburbs of Chasov Yar - DPR Head's Aide
Russia's Armed Forces Enter Suburbs of Chasov Yar - DPR Head's Aide
Sputnik International
Russian forces have entered the suburb of Chasov Yar, the enemy has built serious fortifications in the city over the year, its territory is mined, said an adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin.
2024-04-05T04:15+0000
2024-04-05T04:15+0000
2024-04-05T04:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
denis pushilin
ukraine
dpr
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116796010_0:84:2929:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_00e3ea892a4f3f00a35083efdcba8cd2.jpg
"From our positions to the city itself, to Chasov Yar, there is about half a kilometer. Sometimes this distance is more, but in principle it is about this... Let's say we are already in the suburbs," Gagin said.According to him, the enemy has built a fairly serious fortification in the city itself, so the advance of the Russian military is carefully calibrated, and the main task is to protect the personnel.The city is full of engineering fortifications and its territory is mined, he said, adding that that is why the military is advancing in phases."The enemy has seriously hunkered down. They have been pouring concrete this whole time, they have been preparing," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-chasov-yars-liberation-is-critical-to-oust-ukrainian-military-from-donbass-1117702808.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116796010_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_691037554a8b0ac9d8527d9752cc9272.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's armed forces, chasov yar, serious fortifications, denis pushilin
russia's armed forces, chasov yar, serious fortifications, denis pushilin
Russia's Armed Forces Enter Suburbs of Chasov Yar - DPR Head's Aide
04:15 GMT 05.04.2024 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 05.04.2024)
Russian forces have entered the suburb of Chasov Yar, the enemy has built serious fortifications in the city over the year, its territory is mined, said an adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin.
"From our positions to the city itself, to Chasov Yar
, there is about half a kilometer. Sometimes this distance is more, but in principle it is about this... Let's say we are already in the suburbs," Gagin said.
According to him, the enemy has built a fairly serious fortification in the city itself, so the advance of the Russian military is carefully calibrated, and the main task is to protect the personnel.
"One should understand that the enemy had retreated to Chasov Yar after we captured Artyomovsk [also known as Bakhmut]. The grouping in Chasov Yar has been being reinforced for over a month. They had about a year to prepare for this assault. This is a considerable period of time, and they have prepared. One should understand that there are engineering fortifications and minefields there," Gagin said.
The city is full of engineering fortifications and its territory is mined
, he said, adding that that is why the military is advancing in phases.
"The enemy has seriously hunkered down. They have been pouring concrete this whole time, they have been preparing," he said.