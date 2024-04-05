https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/russias-armed-forces-enter-suburbs-of-chasov-yar---dpr-heads-aide-1117753035.html

Russia's Armed Forces Enter Suburbs of Chasov Yar - DPR Head's Aide

Russian forces have entered the suburb of Chasov Yar, the enemy has built serious fortifications in the city over the year, its territory is mined, said an adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin.

"From our positions to the city itself, to Chasov Yar, there is about half a kilometer. Sometimes this distance is more, but in principle it is about this... Let's say we are already in the suburbs," Gagin said.According to him, the enemy has built a fairly serious fortification in the city itself, so the advance of the Russian military is carefully calibrated, and the main task is to protect the personnel.The city is full of engineering fortifications and its territory is mined, he said, adding that that is why the military is advancing in phases."The enemy has seriously hunkered down. They have been pouring concrete this whole time, they have been preparing," he said.

