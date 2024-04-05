https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/strengthened-russia-dprk-relations-signal-new-world-beyond-us-hegemony-1117771381.html

Strengthened Russia-DPRK Relations Signal New World Beyond US Hegemony

Strengthened Russia-DPRK Relations Signal New World Beyond US Hegemony

Sputnik International

The two countries’ cooperation is yet another sign of an emerging multipolar world order, says one analyst.

2024-04-05T22:08+0000

2024-04-05T22:08+0000

2024-04-05T22:08+0000

analysis

scott ritter

garland nixon

joe biden

north korea

russia

china

the united nations (un)

hypersonic missiles

hypersonic weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113340870_0:0:3046:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_7afe9e94e71b6afd31685f575d848ddc.jpg

Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), typically known in the West as North Korea, have strengthened ties amidst Moscow’s war in the Donbass.The two countries have developed a symbiotic partnership, with the DPRK helping to replenish Russian ammunition and Russia, in turn, helping the country develop enhanced defense technology. The fruits of the relationship were revealed recently when the DPRK completed two tests of new hypersonic missiles.“The Biden administration is starting to come to grips with the fact that the rules-based international order that they had been using to control what was a singularity, the American hegemony, is collapsing around them,” said former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter this week, claiming the enhanced relations between the two countries are yet another sign of an emerging multipolar world order. Ritter appeared on Sputnik's The Critical Hour program to discuss the development with host Garland Nixon.“This goes beyond simply bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea,” said the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. “Russia together with China, they're putting down a marker that says that which was normal in the past is no longer normal today. That the rules-based international order that was used to constrain North Korea, to punish North Korea, to weaken North Korea is not a viable system and that Russia is not going to play that game anymore.”Ritter claimed one indication of this new reality is Russia’s refusal to help enforce economic warfare against the DPRK. Moscow recently vetoed an extension of a UN enforcement body set up to monitor Pyongyang’s compliance with US-backed sanctions.Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the mechanism at the time, claiming it was subject to US political pressure. “Its work is increasingly being reduced to playing into the hands of Western approaches, reprinting biased information and analyzing newspaper headlines and poor quality photos,” said Nebenzia.Member states could still pursue individual efforts to enforce the sanctions, said Ritter, but such action could be more easily blocked, leading to “the death of sanctions.”“North Korea isn't a direct member, but North Korea is indirectly a member because that which flows to Russia can now flow to North Korea, and that which flows out of North Korea can now flow to other destinations. And so, this represents the end of North Korea's isolation.”The analyst claimed iconic satellite images showing a mostly unlit northern half of the Korean Peninsula will appear different in five years as the DPRK is able to overcome Western economic warfare.“One of the amazing things that's going on is North Korea just tested a hypersonic missile with a maneuvering warhead and it worked,” he added. “I just want to point out to the audience that the United States Air Force has been working on an air delivered hypersonic missile that they got canceled by Congress because it doesn't work. We can't get it to work.”“North Korea is receiving finished technology, finished designs,” Ritter speculated. “It took the Russians a long time and many tests to perfect this fuel design. The same thing with the Chinese. The United States still can't perfect it.”“I'm not accusing the Russians of giving them finished components, but I am saying that there's no doubt in my mind that the knowhow, the blueprints, the designs have flowed from the Russian defense industry into North Korea because the Russians need North Korea to develop a non-nuclear deterrent.”The former intelligence officer claimed the DPRK’s new hypersonic technology could become a game changer in Asia-Pacific geopolitics. Although the country’s nuclear deterrent effectively dissuades outside aggression, the DPRK can’t use the weapons without starting a nuclear war and risking “the end of North Korea.” The country now possesses an ability to neutralize threats in a less dangerous fashion, said Ritter.“The US empire can't beat anybody,” said Nixon, observing the global geopolitical context that’s emerged alongside the new development. “They're losing to the Houthis for God's sake.”“We decided that large-scale ground combat in Europe was no longer going to be a thing in the post-Cold War environment,” said Ritter. “As we sought to transition away from that … onto brigade-sized deployment packages, 9/11 came, the global war on terrorism came, and a complete transition over into low intensity conflict, counterinsurgency warfare.”“We forgot how to do the big stuff and we've allowed those muscles to atrophy and they've never grown back. We can't fight and win a war, a conventional war, against either China or Russia or North Korea or Iran … Our power projection is superficial because the moment we're challenged, people will realize that there's nothing backing that initial punch up.”The US military has taken steps to retool, recently moving away from combat against irregular forces in the Middle East and making preparations for a large-scale war in the Pacific region. US political and military leaders have made clear their desire to contain an economically resurgent China but as of yet have found no excuse to initiate aggression.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/kim-jong-un-guides-test-fire-of-north-korean-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1117707588.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/moscow-says-activities-of-un-group-of-experts-on-north-korea-not-impartial-1117665542.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/north-korea-plans-to-launch-more-reconnaissance-satellites-1117680128.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/world-war-iii-watch-us-army-restructuring-to-focus-on-large-scale-combat-1117030444.html

north korea

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

russia dprk relations, russia north korea relations, moscow pyongyang, russia north korea hypersonic missiles, russia north korea satellites, russia north korea un sanctions, russia north korea cooperation