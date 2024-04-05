https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/total-of-201-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-strikes-on-russia-since-early-2024---russian-envoy-1117756460.html

Total of 201 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strikes on Russia Since Early 2024 - Russian Envoy

Total of 201 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strikes on Russia Since Early 2024 - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

A total of 201 civilians have been killed as a result of Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory since the beginning of 2024, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.

2024-04-05T08:41+0000

2024-04-05T08:41+0000

2024-04-05T08:41+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

kiev

russian foreign ministry

foreign ministry

attacks

strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115901004_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4074cd884ac8c07e19a352548ab2149.jpg

"Based on the data collected by the service of the Ambassador at Large on the crimes of the Kiev regime of the Foreign Ministry, from January 1 to March 31, 2024, 922 civilians in Russian regions suffered from attacks by Ukrainian militants. Of these, 721 people were injured, and 201 civilians were killed," Miroshnik told reporters. Ukraine continues to use banned high explosive anti-personnel land PFM-1 mines, throwing them at frontline cities, the envoy added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-air-defenses-down-22-vampire-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1117531591.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian strikes, russian foreign ministry, russian territory, civilians killed