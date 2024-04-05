https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/total-of-201-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-strikes-on-russia-since-early-2024---russian-envoy-1117756460.html
Total of 201 Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strikes on Russia Since Early 2024 - Russian Envoy
A total of 201 civilians have been killed as a result of Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory since the beginning of 2024, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.
"Based on the data collected by the service of the Ambassador at Large on the crimes of the Kiev regime of the Foreign Ministry, from January 1 to March 31, 2024, 922 civilians in Russian regions suffered from attacks by Ukrainian militants. Of these, 721 people were injured, and 201 civilians were killed," Miroshnik told reporters. Ukraine continues to use banned high explosive anti-personnel land PFM-1 mines, throwing them at frontline cities, the envoy added.
