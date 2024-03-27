https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/ukraine-uav-crashes-into-administrative-building-in-russias-belgorod---governor-1117583993.html

Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian drone has crashed into an administrative building in Russia's Belgorod, and there is one person injured, Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday

2024-03-27T14:33+0000

2024-03-27T14:33+0000

2024-03-27T14:39+0000

russia

alexander gladkov

russia

belgorod

russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine

belgorod region

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584357_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0dec56242c5a3c8825c5c599a80b2f.jpg

"An enemy UAV crashed into an administrative building in Belgorod. There is one victim – a woman has a shrapnel wound to her chest and a cut wound to her arm. She was taken by an ambulance team to the city hospital No. 2, all necessary medical care is provided. As a result of the explosion, windows on the third and fourth floors were blown out in the building, the facade was damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram. All emergency services are working on site, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/whats-the-buffer-zone-putin-proposed-in-ukraine-1117410009.html

russia

belgorod

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine