Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor
14:33 GMT 27.03.2024 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 27.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets / Go to the mediabankA view shows the damaged Belgorod city administration building, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has crashed into an administrative building in Russia's Belgorod, and there is one person injured, Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.
"An enemy UAV crashed into an administrative building in Belgorod. There is one victim – a woman has a shrapnel wound to her chest and a cut wound to her arm. She was taken by an ambulance team to the city hospital No. 2, all necessary medical care is provided. As a result of the explosion, windows on the third and fourth floors were blown out in the building, the facade was damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram.
A Ukrainian drone crashed into an administrative building in Belgorod; a woman was injured, the governor of the region, Gladkov, said.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 27, 2024
All emergency services are working on site, the official added.
Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022. Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals. Russian authorities are crystal clear on the matter – Ukraine has resorted to “deliberate terrorist attacks” while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.