International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/ukraine-uav-crashes-into-administrative-building-in-russias-belgorod---governor-1117583993.html
Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian drone has crashed into an administrative building in Russia's Belgorod, and there is one person injured, Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday
2024-03-27T14:33+0000
2024-03-27T14:39+0000
russia
alexander gladkov
russia
belgorod
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
belgorod region
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584357_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0dec56242c5a3c8825c5c599a80b2f.jpg
"An enemy UAV crashed into an administrative building in Belgorod. There is one victim – a woman has a shrapnel wound to her chest and a cut wound to her arm. She was taken by an ambulance team to the city hospital No. 2, all necessary medical care is provided. As a result of the explosion, windows on the third and fourth floors were blown out in the building, the facade was damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram. All emergency services are working on site, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/whats-the-buffer-zone-putin-proposed-in-ukraine-1117410009.html
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117584357_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8cfb8abbe8e682a1369252fd04c9dc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Ukraine UAV Crashes Into Administrative Building in Russia's Belgorod - Governor

14:33 GMT 27.03.2024 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 27.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets / Go to the mediabankA view shows the damaged Belgorod city administration building, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia
A view shows the damaged Belgorod city administration building, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has crashed into an administrative building in Russia's Belgorod, and there is one person injured, Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.
"An enemy UAV crashed into an administrative building in Belgorod. There is one victim – a woman has a shrapnel wound to her chest and a cut wound to her arm. She was taken by an ambulance team to the city hospital No. 2, all necessary medical care is provided. As a result of the explosion, windows on the third and fourth floors were blown out in the building, the facade was damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram.
All emergency services are working on site, the official added.
Ammunition is hanging from a tree branch as a Ukrainian serviceman walks by during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
What's the 'Buffer Zone' Putin Proposed in Ukraine?
18 March, 14:52 GMT

Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022. Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals. Russian authorities are crystal clear on the matter – Ukraine has resorted to deliberate terrorist attackswhile Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала