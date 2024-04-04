https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/biden-tells-netanyahu-us-gaza-policy-to-depend-on-israel-minimizing-civilian-harm-1117744781.html

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Gaza Policy to Depend on Israel Minimizing Civilian Harm

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that the US policy on Gaza would depend on Israel’s steps to mitigate civilian harm in the enclave, according to a readout of the call that happened in the wake of the Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen workers.

"President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps," the readout said.Blinken: Israel Strike on World Central Kitchen Workers Must Mark Last Such IncidentIsrael’s strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip must mark its last civilian casualty incident, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.The IDF called the incident a "grave mistake" that occurred as a result of misidentification. The US State Department called the incident unacceptable and said that the IDF must impose measures to ensure such an incident never happens again.Netanyahu: Israel Able to Defend Itself, Will Respond to Any Security ThreatsIsrael is able to defend itself and will respond to any attacks on its security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday when commenting on tensions with Iran."Iran has worked against us for years … We will know how to protect ourselves, and we will act on the simple principle that we will harm anyone who harms us or plans to do so," Netanyahu said before the Israeli war cabinet meeting.

