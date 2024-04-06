International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Artillery Defeats US-Made Howitzer in Long-Range Showdown
Sputnik International
The Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery unit (SAU) defeated the M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an artillery duel in the Gulyaypole region, the gunner of the howitzer of the 305th artillery brigade "Ussuriysk" of the Battlegroup Vostok told Sputnik.
A Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery unit has defeated an M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an artillery duel in the Gulyaypole area, a gunner of Battlegroup Vostok's "Ussuriysk" 305th Artillery Brigade told Sputnik.They have around 10 rounds to destroy a target, but usually three to five are enough."There are no problems with replenishing the battery, there are [enough] shells," the 152-millimeter Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer gunner added.The US has supplied Ukraine with 155-millimeter shells for M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to bombard cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Russian Artillery Defeats US-Made Howitzer in Long-Range Showdown

The Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer is a powerful modern weapon system developed by Russia. It features advanced technology, high mobility, and impressive firepower, making it a valuable asset for the country's armed forces.
A Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery unit has defeated an M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an artillery duel in the Gulyaypole area, a gunner of Battlegroup Vostok's "Ussuriysk" 305th Artillery Brigade told Sputnik.

"There was a moment with sevens [US-made M777 howitzers], they rolled up closer, we reached them with full charge. They managed to fire a few shells and missed [the target], so we suppressed them on the fifth shot," the serviceman said.

They have around 10 rounds to destroy a target, but usually three to five are enough.
"There are no problems with replenishing the battery, there are [enough] shells," the 152-millimeter Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer gunner added.
The US has supplied Ukraine with 155-millimeter shells for M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to bombard cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
