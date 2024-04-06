https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/russian-artillery-defeats-us-made-howitzer-in-long-range-showdown-1117775039.html

Russian Artillery Defeats US-Made Howitzer in Long-Range Showdown

The Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery unit (SAU) defeated the M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an artillery duel in the Gulyaypole region, the gunner of the howitzer of the 305th artillery brigade "Ussuriysk" of the Battlegroup Vostok told Sputnik.

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

russian armed forces

A Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery unit has defeated an M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an artillery duel in the Gulyaypole area, a gunner of Battlegroup Vostok's "Ussuriysk" 305th Artillery Brigade told Sputnik.They have around 10 rounds to destroy a target, but usually three to five are enough."There are no problems with replenishing the battery, there are [enough] shells," the 152-millimeter Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer gunner added.The US has supplied Ukraine with 155-millimeter shells for M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to bombard cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

russia

donetsk

ukraine

2024

