Sixteen Detained During Prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem - Israeli Police
As many as 16 people have been detained during night and morning prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on suspicion of incitement to terrorism, the Israeli police said on Saturday.
"The Jerusalem District Police and border police officers detained 16 people suspected of being involved in incitement and supporting terrorism in the Old City in the Temple Mount area of Jerusalem," the statement read. The police identified that most of the detainees were young people from East Jerusalem, northern Israel, and one from the Palestinian city of Nablus, the statement read. The worshipers shouted provocative slogans and set off fireworks, the Israeli police said. Thousands of worshipers attended the Laylat al-Qadr (The Night of Power) prayers in the night from Friday to Saturday to mark the approaching end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the police added.
