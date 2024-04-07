https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/iaea-chief-grossi-calls-drone-attack-on-zaporozhye-npp-violation-of-security-principles-1117802729.html

IAEA Chief Calls Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Violation of Security Principles

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the ZNPP right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said.

The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the 6th power unit of the plant as a result of drone attacks.Earlier in the day, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the ZNPP right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said. The attack left three facility's workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.Russia's Zakharova Urges World Community to React to Ukraine's Attack on Zaporozhye NPPThe international community must respond to Ukraine's recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, calling the attack "an act of nuclear terrorism."IAEA Confirms Damage to Zaporozhye NPP From Drone AttacksThe International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed minor damage to the 6th power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as a result of drone attacks, adding that nuclear safety had not been compromised.

