IAEA Chief Calls Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Violation of Security Principles
22:34 GMT 07.04.2024 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 07.04.2024)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Sunday characterized the recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as a violation of nuclear security principles and called for an end of such "reckless attacks."
The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the 6th power unit of the plant as a result of drone attacks.
"This is a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe’s largest NPP. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately," Grossi was quoted as saying in the IAEA statement.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the ZNPP right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said. The attack left three facility's workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.
Russia's Zakharova Urges World Community to React to Ukraine's Attack on Zaporozhye NPP
The international community must respond to Ukraine's recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, calling the attack "an act of nuclear terrorism."
"The world community must realize and react to an act of nuclear terrorism on the part of the Kiev regime," Zakharova said on Telegram.
IAEA Confirms Damage to Zaporozhye NPP From Drone Attacks
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed minor damage to the 6th power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as a result of drone attacks, adding that nuclear safety had not been compromised.
"IAEA experts confirmed physical impact of drone attacks at ZNPP today, incl. at 1 of its 6 reactors. One casualty reported. Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine integrity of the reactor's containment system," the IAEA said in a statement.