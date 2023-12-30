https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/unsc-to-discuss-ukraines-use-of-cluster-munitions-in-attack-on-belgorod---moscow-1115901734.html

UNSC to Discuss Ukraine's Use of Cluster Munitions in Attack on Belgorod - Moscow

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the attack on the Russian city of Belgorod by the Ukrainian military will discuss, among other matters, the use of cluster munitions in the deadly strike, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

A UN Security Council meeting in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been scheduled for 00:00 a.m. Moscow time (21:00 GMT)"The terrorist attack on Belgorod will also be the subject of examination by the UN Security Council, including on the issue of Ukrainian terrorists' use of cluster munitions banned in most countries of the world to attack civilians, as well as the supply sources of these deadly weapons," the ministry said on Telegram.Meanwhile, the United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to carry out attacks inside Russia, similar to the deadly strike on Belgorod, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday."We have made clear we don't encourage or enable such attacks," the spokesperson said, when reached for comments.Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, 14 people, including two children, were killed and 108 others were wounded, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Russian Defense Ministry said Kiev used cluster munitions in the attack.

