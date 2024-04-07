https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russia-ramps-up-iskander-m-missile-production-for-special-military-operation-1117792050.html
Russia Ramps Up Iskander-M Missile Production For Special Military Operation
Sputnik International
KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) has significantly increased the production of Iskander-M missiles as part of the special military operation, said Valery Kashin, general designer of the Design Bureau (part of the High Precision System company).
The Iskander-M system provides a high level of flexibility, capable of targeting both stationary and mobile objectives, including fortified positions and infrastructure. Equipped with precision-guided munitions, it effectively reduces collateral damage while optimizing battlefield impact.
The Russian Iskander-M is a highly mobile, short-range ballistic missile system, designed to provide precision fire support and target engagement capabilities.
KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) has ramped up production of the acclaimed Iskander-M missiles amidst the ongoing special military operation," stated Valery Kashin, chief designer of the Design Bureau, a division of the High Precision System company under the Russian military-industrial giant Rostec.
"The missiles are being produced in much larger quantities than in previous years," he told press, answering a related question.
The Iskander-M system
provides a high level of flexibility, capable of targeting both stationary and mobile objectives, including fortified positions and infrastructure. Equipped with precision-guided munitions, it effectively reduces collateral damage while optimizing battlefield impact.