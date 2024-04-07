https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russia-ramps-up-iskander-m-missile-production-for-special-military-operation-1117792050.html

Russia Ramps Up Iskander-M Missile Production For Special Military Operation

Russia Ramps Up Iskander-M Missile Production For Special Military Operation

Sputnik International

KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) has significantly increased the production of Iskander-M missiles as part of the special military operation, said Valery Kashin, general designer of the Design Bureau (part of the High Precision System company).

2024-04-07T12:40+0000

2024-04-07T12:40+0000

2024-04-07T12:40+0000

military

russia

kbm

iskander-m

valery kashin

missile

ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg

KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) has ramped up production of the acclaimed Iskander-M missiles amidst the ongoing special military operation," stated Valery Kashin, chief designer of the Design Bureau, a division of the High Precision System company under the Russian military-industrial giant Rostec.The Iskander-M system provides a high level of flexibility, capable of targeting both stationary and mobile objectives, including fortified positions and infrastructure. Equipped with precision-guided munitions, it effectively reduces collateral damage while optimizing battlefield impact.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/what-is-fallout-from-russias-iskander-strike-against-ukrainian-patriot-air-defenses--1117240909.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

production of iskander-m missiles, iskander-m, special military operation