Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System Accuracy Improved to Meters

The accuracy of TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Scorching Sunlight) heavy flamethrower systems has been increased to meters, said Vladimir Pimenov, general director of VNII Signal (part of High-Precision Complexes).

The accuracy of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system has been increased to meters, said Vladimir Pimenov, general director of VNII Signal (part of High-Precision Systems within the military-industrial Rostec group).According to him, the troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense have requested to create a new orientation system that would shorten the time of stay of the TOS-1Min in a combat position.The TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system was developed in 2001 on the basis of the TOS-1 Buratino. It is designed to engage lightly armored vehicles, vehicles, buildings, fortifications and enemy personnel at a range of up to six kilometers.The vehicle has a set of rails for launching unguided rocket projectiles with a thermobaric warhead. Thermobaric munitions disperse aerosol clouds of gas that detonate and create volumetric explosions with powerful shock waves.

