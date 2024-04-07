https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russian-tos-1a-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-accuracy-improved-to-meters-1117791058.html
Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System Accuracy Improved to Meters
The accuracy of TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Scorching Sunlight) heavy flamethrower systems has been increased to meters, said Vladimir Pimenov, general director of VNII Signal (part of High-Precision Complexes).
The accuracy of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system has been increased to meters, said Vladimir Pimenov, general director of VNII Signal (part of High-Precision Systems within the military-industrial Rostec group).According to him, the troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense have requested to create a new orientation system that would shorten the time of stay of the TOS-1Min in a combat position.
Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is a unique and devastatingly powerful multiple rocket launcher system designed to engage and destroy heavily fortified positions, armored vehicles and area targets with high explosive incendiary (HEI) rockets.
The accuracy of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system has been increased to meters, said Vladimir Pimenov, general director of VNII Signal (part of High-Precision Systems within the military-industrial Rostec group).
According to him, the troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense have requested to create a new orientation system that would shorten the time of stay of the TOS-1Min in a combat position.
"Of course, this improved the accuracy of the operation to single meters," Pimenov said.
The TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system
was developed in 2001 on the basis of the TOS-1 Buratino. It is designed to engage lightly armored vehicles, vehicles, buildings, fortifications and enemy personnel at a range of up to six kilometers.
The vehicle has a set of rails for launching unguided rocket projectiles with a thermobaric warhead. Thermobaric munitions disperse aerosol clouds of gas that detonate and create volumetric explosions with powerful shock waves.