Russia's Lavrov to Visit China on April 8-9 for Talks With Chinese Counterpart - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China from April 8-9 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and discuss bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On April 8-9, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister S. V. Lavrov to China will take place and will include negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the ministry said in a statement. The foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, focusing, in particular, on joint work within the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and other multilateral mechanisms and forums, the statement read. The talks will also include a "thorough exchange of views" on a number of topical and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

