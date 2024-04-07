https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russias-lavrov-to-visit-china-on-april-8-9-for-talks-with-chinese-counterpart---moscow-1117790258.html
Russia's Lavrov to Visit China on April 8-9 for Talks With Chinese Counterpart - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China from April 8-9 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and discuss bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"On April 8-9, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister S. V. Lavrov
to China will take place and will include negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, focusing, in particular, on joint work within the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and other multilateral mechanisms and forums, the statement read.
The talks will also include a "thorough exchange of views" on a number of topical and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.