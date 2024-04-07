International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russias-lavrov-to-visit-china-on-april-8-9-for-talks-with-chinese-counterpart---moscow-1117790258.html
Russia's Lavrov to Visit China on April 8-9 for Talks With Chinese Counterpart - Moscow
Russia's Lavrov to Visit China on April 8-9 for Talks With Chinese Counterpart - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China from April 8-9 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and discuss bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-04-07T07:51+0000
2024-04-07T07:51+0000
world
sergey lavrov
wang yi
russia
china
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_022c3b54cbbd892c0fc13946f2b8d206.jpg
"On April 8-9, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister S. V. Lavrov to China will take place and will include negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the ministry said in a statement. The foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, focusing, in particular, on joint work within the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and other multilateral mechanisms and forums, the statement read. The talks will also include a "thorough exchange of views" on a number of topical and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/russia-china-trade-surges-by-92-mostly-settled-in-rubles-and-yuan---deputy-pm-1117661954.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3419118acdcb9a9a2000406a0d93960a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, chinese counterpart, wang yi
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, chinese counterpart, wang yi

Russia's Lavrov to Visit China on April 8-9 for Talks With Chinese Counterpart - Moscow

07:51 GMT 07.04.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference following a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference following a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China from April 8-9 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and discuss bilateral and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"On April 8-9, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister S. V. Lavrov to China will take place and will include negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, focusing, in particular, on joint work within the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and other multilateral mechanisms and forums, the statement read.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2024
World
Russia-China Trade Surges by 92%, Mostly Settled in Rubles and Yuan - Deputy PM
30 March, 17:32 GMT
The talks will also include a "thorough exchange of views" on a number of topical and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала