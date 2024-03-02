https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/lavrov-us-should-be-deprived-of-blocking-quota-in-imf-1117084825.html

Lavrov: US Should Be Deprived of Blocking Quota in IMF

The US has been actively abusing its blocking quota in the IMF, and should be deprived of the possibility to do so, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115906339_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_d5df0861f78ca62346dc2653b0377c78.jpg

"The US is blocking the redistribution of votes and quotas of the International Monetary Fund, although the BRICS countries have long had to have more votes and more quotas, if the original rules are to be applied, especially given the expansion of the entire structure. The Americans should lose their blocking quota," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Lavrov also noted that any unanimous decisions made by the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are regularly "sabotaged" by the United States.The US has regularly impeded any resolution on Gaza that may hinder Israeli military operations. Washington, in particular, blocked a Brazil-drafted resolution in October 2023, a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates, which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in December 2023, and an Algeria-proposed draft resolution in February 2024.Russian Foreign Minister also took the opportunity to indicate that the UN Security Council did a great job to achieve a settlement in Ukraine in 2014-2015 and cannot be blamed for the current conflict.

