Moscow earlier urged the international community to react to Ukraine’s recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency has condemned the Kiev regime’s "unprecedented" drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which left at least three employees of the facility injured.Rosatom called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to immediately respond to and condemn Ukraine's actions."The plant’s nuclear reactors are not being operated, and they are not producing electricity. Namely, the strikes cannot cause any damage to the energy supply system of [Russia’s] new regions," Uvarov added.The expert explained in this vein that a possible disruption of one of the plant’s reactors would be followed by “the uncontrolled release of radioactive substances into the atmosphere” with all that it implies.As far as Rosatom’s call toward the IAEA is concerned, Uvarov remained downbeat on the agency’s relevant reaction.When asked about how Europe could respond to the Kiev drone attack, he said that he doesn’t believe any such reaction will come, and that at best, the International Atomic Energy Agency will issue a statement on a strike by "unidentified drones."He also expressed regret that the IAEA is restrained by the fact that “this organization is still more technical than political."

