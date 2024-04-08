https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/europe-wont-react-to-ukraines-drone-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---expert-1117811921.html
Europe Won't React to Ukraine’s Drone Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Expert
Moscow earlier urged the international community to react to Ukraine’s recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency has condemned the Kiev regime's "unprecedented" drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which left at least three employees of the facility injured.Rosatom called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to immediately respond to and condemn Ukraine's actions.
14:54 GMT 08.04.2024 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 08.04.2024)
Moscow earlier urged the international community to respond to Ukraine’s recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced as “an act of nuclear terrorism on the part of the Kiev regime.”
Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency has condemned the Kiev regime’s "unprecedented" drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
, which left at least three employees of the facility injured.
Rosatom called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to immediately respond to and condemn Ukraine's actions.
"There is no slightest military sense in similar strikes, given that the facility is not running now," Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear energy specialist and head of Atominfo Center, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The plant’s nuclear reactors are not being operated, and they are not producing electricity. Namely, the strikes cannot cause any damage to the energy supply system of [Russia’s] new regions," Uvarov added.
At the same time, he warned of potential radiation-related repercussions, which he said could "affect everyone, including those living in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian side."
The expert explained in this vein that a possible disruption of one of the plant’s reactors would be followed by “the uncontrolled release of radioactive substances into the atmosphere” with all that it implies.
As far as Rosatom’s call toward the IAEA is concerned, Uvarov remained downbeat on the agency’s relevant reaction.
When asked about how Europe could respond to the Kiev drone attack, he said that he doesn’t believe any such reaction will come, and that at best, the International Atomic Energy Agency will issue a statement on a strike by "unidentified drones."
“To be honest, I don't believe [there will be any reaction]. In my opinion, Europe will not react, just as it did not react before to the explosion of the Kakhovka dam and so on. At best, the IAEA will issue a statement about an attack by 'unidentified drones',” the expert said.
He also expressed regret that the IAEA is restrained by the fact that “this organization is still more technical than political."