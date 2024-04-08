https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/israeli-troop-withdrawal-from-southern-gaza-is-tactical-move-not-concession-for-peace-deal-1117814096.html

Israeli Troop Withdrawal From Southern Gaza Is 'Tactical Move' Not 'Concession for Peace Deal'

Six months after the launch of its invasion of the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv seems no closer to completing its stated goal of eradicating the Hamas movement in retaliation for the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli military leadership announced the withdrawal of troops from the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip this weekend, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed that his country is “a step away from victory”.Commenting on these developments, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem speculated that the Israeli forces have likely completed the “necessary search” operations in Khan Younis and, with virtually all the buildings in the area flattened, there is no reason for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to be there.According to him, the Israeli withdrawal may herald the preparations for an attack on Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sought refuge amid Israel’s invasion.“Withdrawing from Khan Younis may help some civilians to come back to their homes, decreasing the number of civilians over there. So, this may also help to reduce the civilian casualties in a possible operation in Rafah,” Dr. Ozertem suggested.He also noted that Israel might have conducted this troop withdrawal in anticipation of possible reprisals from Iran in response to the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

