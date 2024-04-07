https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/us-reluctant-to-cut-off-israels-arms-pipeline-despite-gaza-deaths-1117788744.html

US Reluctant to Cut Off Israel's Arms Pipeline Despite Gaza Deaths

US Reluctant to Cut Off Israel's Arms Pipeline Despite Gaza Deaths

Sputnik International

Despite the verbal rhetoric and politician fanfare coming from the White House about Israel’s actions in Gaza, the Biden administration shows no willingness to cut Tel Aviv off Washington’s weapons supplies.

2024-04-07T08:43+0000

2024-04-07T08:43+0000

2024-04-07T08:43+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

us

israel

gaza strip

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

palestinians

hamas

congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117788421_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_839c5519094a107af701b5ec6c9326c9.jpg

Despite the verbal rhetoric and political fanfare emanating from the White House over Israel's actions in Gaza, the Biden administration shows no willingness to cut off Tel Aviv from Washington's arms supplies. While Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to minimize civilian harm in the war against Hamas, at no point during a recent phone call did he specifically threaten to limit US arms shipments, according to media reports.Biden "has the power to limit any foreign arms deliveries, even those previously approved by Congress," the New York Times noted. But there was no specific "or else" delivered by Biden to Netanyahu during their exchange, the outlet added, citing officials.The call itself was inevitable, prompted by a wave of outrage over Israel's deadly strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) humanitarian convoy in Gaza.The flood of official statements from the White House stands in stark contrast to the detachment the US has shown in the face of the escalating civilian death toll in Gaza since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7.32,916 Palestinians have died since hostilities began, according to Gaza health officials.U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that the strike on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza were "unacceptable." White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said the US did not know whether American-supplied weapons were used in the Israeli strike.“The continued supply of the world’s most advanced weapons technology will ensure that Israel has the ability to defend itself from all manner of threats,” former President Barack Obama said at the time.Now, a growing choir of voices in Congress is demanding that the Biden administration either restrict or halt arms shipments to Israel.Forty members of the US Congress have sent a joint letter to US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for an end to the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel."We write to express our shared concern and outrage regarding the recent Israeli airstrike which killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including an American citizen. In light of this incident, we strongly urge you to reconsider your recent decision to authorize the transfer of a new arms package to Israel, and to withhold this and any future offensive arms transfers until a full investigation into the airstrike is completed," the letter read.The members of US Congress also called on Washington to ensure that future military deliveries to Israel, including already authorized transfers, are "subject to conditions to ensure it is used in compliance with US and international law," the letter added.Like several previous US administrations, the Biden team has been loath to impose any restrictions on US military aid to Israel. Israel has continued to purchase the anti-aircraft missiles, unguided and guided bombs, fighter jets and helicopters currently being used to pummel Gaza.Suffice it to recall that just hours after vetoing a ceasefire resolution at the United Nations in December 2023, the White House invoked an "emergency" provision to expedite a $106.5 million munitions sale to Israel.Biden is currently trying to push through an additional $14 billion in arms aid to Israel. This request, along with money for Ukraine, remains stalled in Congress.The publication noted the opaque nature of the entire process of US military aid shipments to Israel. Since the recent escalation in the Middle East, the State Department has continued to authorize arms shipments to Israel in accordance with orders previously approved by Congress.Furthermore, reportedly over a hundred weapons sales to Israel have been made since the Hamas attack bypassing congressional oversight due to a legal loophole. The latter means they could be processed without any public debate because they each fell below a specific dollar amount that requires the executive branch to notify Congress. Thus, the department only informs Congress if the tranche is valued at over $25 million, noted the outlet.In addition, over a hundred arms sales to Israel have reportedly been made since the Hamas incursion, bypassing congressional oversight through a legal loophole. The latter means that they could be processed without any public debate because they each fell below a certain dollar amount that requires the executive branch to notify Congress. Thus, the department only informs Congress if the tranche is worth more than $25 million, the outlet noted.Israel goes shopping for weapons either to the Pentagon or directly to US arms manufacturers, the publication clarified. In cases where the Defense Department provides the weapons, it is instructed by the State Department to issue a letter of acceptance to the buyer. Once the buyer signs it, it becomes a legal contract.Since October 7, US defense officials have been catering to Tel Aviv's military needs by drawing on American military stockpiles. Israel can sign direct contracts with American arms manufacturers, with such orders subject to State Department and/or Congressional review. Currently, Israel is awaiting State Department approval for just such a direct commercial request for 24,000 assault rifles. Recently fulfilled orders to Israel have included munitions such as 250- to 2,000-pound bombs, the NYT quoted an unnamed official as confirming.Three new Israeli arms orders reportedly exceeded the price threshold requiring congressional review. However, they were pushed through by Secretary of State Antony Blinken by invoking "emergency" authority. Two of the orders were for artillery shells and tank ammunition and were worth over $253 million, the report added.Currently, the State Department is seeking approval from lawmakers on congressional committees for a third order - $18 billion worth of F-15 jets ordered by Israel after October 7. The Biden administration is believed to be pressuring reluctant lawmakers to approve the order.While lawmakers could potentially resort to a resolution to block any attempt to bypass congressional review and push through such an order, POTUS could veto it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/forty-members-of-us-congress-urge-biden-to-cease-offensive-arms-supply-to-israel---letter-1117776071.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/strike-on-aid-workers-in-gaza-us-knows-how-to-be-silent-on-israels-violations--analyst-1117776230.html

israel

gaza strip

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israel, palestine, us aid for israel, us weapons for israel, us military aid to israel, netanyahu, biden, erez land crossing, biden netanyahu phone call, biden withhold aid from israel, biden condition aid to israel, us frustration with the israeli army’s actions in gaza, gaza strip, violence, humanitarian workers in gaza, war crime, israeli attacks, israeli strike on aid workers in gaza, israeli attack on wck aid workers, biden and netanyahu spat