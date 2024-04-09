https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/photos-khan-yunis-left-in-ruins-after-israel-withdraws-from-southern-gaza-1117829125.html

Photos: Khan Yunis Left in Ruins After Israel Withdraws From Southern Gaza

Photos: Khan Yunis Left in Ruins After Israel Withdraws From Southern Gaza

Sputnik International

Six months after the devastating conflict sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israeli forces have finally withdrawn from the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. Months of fierce battles with Hamas militants left the area completely devastated.

2024-04-09T13:30+0000

2024-04-09T13:30+0000

2024-04-09T13:30+0000

multimedia

photo

middle east

israel

gaza strip

gaza violence

palestine-israel conflict

palestinians

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117826371_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_14fcb42bffe2dc2f9cd3d69cac12ccb7.jpg

Following the October 7 attack that killed nearly 1,200 people, Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages. Over 33,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The dire situation in the area has been described as a textbook humanitarian crisis, prompting a number of countries to initiate a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) amid the country's deadly strikes against Palestinians and Gaza's civilian infrastructure.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the occupation.

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians