Sputnik International
Photos: Khan Yunis Left in Ruins After Israel Withdraws From Southern Gaza
Photos: Khan Yunis Left in Ruins After Israel Withdraws From Southern Gaza
Sputnik International
Six months after the devastating conflict sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israeli forces have finally withdrawn from the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. Months of fierce battles with Hamas militants left the area completely devastated.
2024-04-09T13:30+0000
2024-04-09T13:30+0000
Following the October 7 attack that killed nearly 1,200 people, Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages. Over 33,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. The dire situation in the area has been described as a textbook humanitarian crisis, prompting a number of countries to initiate a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) amid the country's deadly strikes against Palestinians and Gaza's civilian infrastructure.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the occupation.
Photos: Khan Yunis Left in Ruins After Israel Withdraws From Southern Gaza

13:30 GMT 09.04.2024
Six months after the devastating conflict sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israeli forces have finally withdrawn from the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. Months of fierce battles with Hamas militants left the area completely devastated.
Following the October 7 attack that killed nearly 1,200 people, Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages.
Over 33,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
The dire situation in the area has been described as a textbook humanitarian crisis, prompting a number of countries to initiate a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) amid the country's deadly strikes against Palestinians and Gaza's civilian infrastructure.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the aftermath of the occupation.
People walk past the ravaged building of Al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip.

People walk past the ravaged building of Al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip.

Two men sit in a donkey-drawn cart moving past the rubble of a demolished building.

Two men sit in a donkey-drawn cart moving past the rubble of a demolished building.

Men walk with bicycles along a heavily damaged road.

Men walk with bicycles along a heavily damaged road.

Palestinians drive by devastated buildings in Khan Yunis.

Palestinians drive by devastated buildings in Khan Yunis.

Locals return to Khan Yunis to check their abandoned homes.

Locals return to Khan Yunis to check their abandoned homes.

© AFP 2023A partially-collapsed building in Khan Yunis.
A partially-collapsed building in Khan Yunis.
A man rides a bicycle along an obliterated road.

A man rides a bicycle along an obliterated road.

People on a tractor pick up salvaged items from a collapsed building.

People on a tractor pick up salvaged items from a collapsed building.

Graffiti inside a Palestinian house.

Graffiti inside a Palestinian house.

© AFP 2023A person holds a handful of spent bullet casings above a bigger pile in Khan Yunis.
A person holds a handful of spent bullet casings above a bigger pile in Khan Yunis.
A ravaged building in Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the area.

A ravaged building in Khan Yunis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the area.

The wrecked building of al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The wrecked building of al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis.

A man walks past the rubble of a local building.

A man walks past the rubble of a local building.

Journalists film atop a damaged building facing the ravaged building of Al-Salam Hospital.

Journalists film atop a damaged building facing the ravaged building of Al-Salam Hospital.

Men ride a motorcycle past an annihilated building.

Men ride a motorcycle past an annihilated building.

