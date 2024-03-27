https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/ireland-to-join-south-africas-case-against-israel-at-icj-1117588275.html

Ireland to Join South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ

Dublin will join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Irish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In January, the ICJ ruled on provisional measures in South Africa's case against Israel over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. The court ordered Israel to take urgent measures to prevent acts of genocide and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave. At the same time, the ICJ did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It is likely to take several months for Ireland to join the lawsuit, the statement said. Martin has instructed officials to start work on the process. Ireland will be in close contact with other partners who have also announced their intention to join South Africa in its genocide case, according to the statement. "It is for the Court to determine whether genocide is being committed. But I want to be clear in reiterating what I have said many times in the last few months; what we saw on 7 October in Israel, and what we are seeing in Gaza now, represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale," the foreign minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

