https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russia-unveils-jam-proof-communications-system-for-fpv-drones-1117831388.html

Russia Unveils Jam-Proof Communications System for FPV Drones

Russia Unveils Jam-Proof Communications System for FPV Drones

Sputnik International

Russian Simbirsk Design Bureau has developed a communication system that is impervious to electronic warfare tools, an expert from the Simbirsk Design Bureau told Russian media. This resilience is achieved through rapid frequency range switching.

2024-04-09T14:47+0000

2024-04-09T14:47+0000

2024-04-09T14:47+0000

military

drone warfare

russia

electronic warfare system

electronic warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_0:0:2557:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_ae165935787408f6c475de6f6be6eda0.jpg

An expert from Russia's Simbirsk Design Bureau recently announced to Russian media that they have successfully developed a communication system that is immune to electronic warfare tools. This system, characterized by its rapid frequency range switching, ensures its resilience against potential disruptions."That said, the system operates at non-standard frequencies, providing an even greater advantage over the enemy," the expert added.The Simbirsk Design Bureau manufactures two models of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Piranha-7 and Piranha-10. The Piranha-7 has a payload capacity of 2.5 kilograms, while the two drones vary in frame size and engine specifications. The Piranha-10 is equipped with more robust motors and wider propellers. The approximate cost of the Piranha-10 drone is 50,000 rubles ($550).The Piranha-10 FPV drone, which was used to hit a US-made Abrams tank that had been handed over to Kiev, is capable of carrying a payload of up to 4.5 kilograms, the head of public relations of the Simbirsk Design Bureau, which developed the unmanned aerial vehicle, told Russian media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/piranha-bite-russia-tests-new-deadly-kamikaze-drone--1117206775.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/abrams-destroyer-all-you-need-to-know-about-russias-piranya-drone-1117034935.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russian drones, russia's drone warfare, drones russia, electronic warfare