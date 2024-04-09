https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russia-unveils-jam-proof-communications-system-for-fpv-drones-1117831388.html
Russia Unveils Jam-Proof Communications System for FPV Drones
Russia Unveils Jam-Proof Communications System for FPV Drones
Sputnik International
Russian Simbirsk Design Bureau has developed a communication system that is impervious to electronic warfare tools, an expert from the Simbirsk Design Bureau told Russian media. This resilience is achieved through rapid frequency range switching.
2024-04-09T14:47+0000
2024-04-09T14:47+0000
2024-04-09T14:47+0000
military
drone warfare
russia
electronic warfare system
electronic warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_0:0:2557:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_ae165935787408f6c475de6f6be6eda0.jpg
An expert from Russia's Simbirsk Design Bureau recently announced to Russian media that they have successfully developed a communication system that is immune to electronic warfare tools. This system, characterized by its rapid frequency range switching, ensures its resilience against potential disruptions."That said, the system operates at non-standard frequencies, providing an even greater advantage over the enemy," the expert added.The Simbirsk Design Bureau manufactures two models of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Piranha-7 and Piranha-10. The Piranha-7 has a payload capacity of 2.5 kilograms, while the two drones vary in frame size and engine specifications. The Piranha-10 is equipped with more robust motors and wider propellers. The approximate cost of the Piranha-10 drone is 50,000 rubles ($550).The Piranha-10 FPV drone, which was used to hit a US-made Abrams tank that had been handed over to Kiev, is capable of carrying a payload of up to 4.5 kilograms, the head of public relations of the Simbirsk Design Bureau, which developed the unmanned aerial vehicle, told Russian media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/piranha-bite-russia-tests-new-deadly-kamikaze-drone--1117206775.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/abrams-destroyer-all-you-need-to-know-about-russias-piranya-drone-1117034935.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_366:0:2557:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_0f50ef3f3fcc80eef06f18777b648f0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian drones, russia's drone warfare, drones russia, electronic warfare
russian drones, russia's drone warfare, drones russia, electronic warfare
Russia Unveils Jam-Proof Communications System for FPV Drones
Since last winter, the Simbirsk Design Bureau has successfully delivered over 8,000 drones to the Russian military, with production rates exceeding 100 units daily.
An expert from Russia's Simbirsk Design Bureau recently announced to Russian media that they have successfully developed a communication system that is immune to electronic warfare tools. This system, characterized by its rapid frequency range switching, ensures its resilience against potential disruptions.
"We have developed a one-of-a-kind product - a multi-band communication system that enables UAV operators to seamlessly switch between three frequency bands mid-flight, catering to their specific needs. This means that our device remains impervious to electronic warfare disruptions; in the event of jamming, the operator can simply adjust the frequency of the signal or switch to a different band, allowing them to continue their mission without any interruption," he said.
"That said, the system operates at non-standard frequencies, providing an even greater advantage over the enemy," the expert added.
The Simbirsk Design Bureau manufactures two models of unmanned aerial vehicles,
the Piranha-7 and Piranha-10. The Piranha-7 has a payload capacity of 2.5 kilograms, while the two drones vary in frame size and engine specifications. The Piranha-10 is equipped with more robust motors and wider propellers. The approximate cost of the Piranha-10 drone is 50,000 rubles ($550).
The Piranha-10 FPV drone, which was used to hit a US-made Abrams tank that had been handed over to Kiev, is capable of carrying a payload of up to 4.5 kilograms, the head of public relations of the Simbirsk Design Bureau, which developed the unmanned aerial vehicle, told Russian media.