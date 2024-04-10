International
Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant to be Discussed at UN Security Council
Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant to be Discussed at UN Security Council
The issues of recent attacks by Ukraine on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be raised at the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Russia raised the issue of attacks by the Kiev regime against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant both at the IAEA and in the UN Security Council. Russia called on the leadership of the IAEA to give direct assessments of criminal actions, without any tricks, evasions, or insinuations ... The issue of Ukrainian attacks on the plant will also be raised during a UN Security Council briefing," Zakharova told reporters.Previously, Ukrainian kamikaze drones launched an attack on the territory of the nuclear power station immediately following an inspection conducted by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Analysts had explained to Sputnik that the Zaporozhye Plant is currently not generating electricity, therefore these strikes will not affect Russia's energy supply system in the new regions. However, any disruption to one of the reactors could lead to the uncontrolled release of radioactive substances into the atmosphere. Russian officials have castigated Ukraine's actions branding them "nuclear terrorism" and are urging the international community not to remain silent on this issue.
Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant to be Discussed at UN Security Council

09:10 GMT 10.04.2024
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The issues of recent attacks by Ukraine on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be raised at the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Russia raised the issue of attacks by the Kiev regime against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant both at the IAEA and in the UN Security Council. Russia called on the leadership of the IAEA to give direct assessments of criminal actions, without any tricks, evasions, or insinuations ... The issue of Ukrainian attacks on the plant will also be raised during a UN Security Council briefing," Zakharova told reporters.
Previously, Ukrainian kamikaze drones launched an attack on the territory of the nuclear power station immediately following an inspection conducted by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
World
Russia Urges West to Admit Ukraine Carried Out Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Attacks
08:48 GMT
Analysts had explained to Sputnik that the Zaporozhye Plant is currently not generating electricity, therefore these strikes will not affect Russia's energy supply system in the new regions.
However, any disruption to one of the reactors could lead to the uncontrolled release of radioactive substances into the atmosphere.
Russian officials have castigated Ukraine's actions branding them "nuclear terrorism" and are urging the international community not to remain silent on this issue.
