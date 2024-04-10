https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-urges-west-to-admit-ukraine-carried-out-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-attacks--1117842690.html

Russia Urges West to Admit Ukraine Carried Out Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Attacks

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier urged the international community to respond to Kiev’s attacks against the Zaporozhye facility, which Moscow says are nothing but acts of “nuclear terrorism.”

"It is reckless to claim that the attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are not connected with the Kiev regime, but Western countries simply cannot admit the obvious fact," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.She said that as soon as the West realizes that the attacks on the Zaporozhye facility were carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Western myth about Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky will fall apart.Zakharova pointed out that Western nations "have created a monster with potential consequences that they are now reluctant to acknowledge," Zakharova said. "They seem to be brainwashing themselves with talk about how dangerous incidents should not be repeated," she concluded. On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack on the Zaporozhye plant, following a similar attack last Sunday that injured at least three plant employees."The global community must recognize and respond to an act of nuclear terrorism by the Kiev regime," Zakharova said, commenting on Sunday's strike.The Zaporozhye plant has been under constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attack for more than two years, since it fell into the hands of Russian forces during the ongoing special military operation. Russia has repeatedly warned the IAEA and Kiev's Western sponsors that the attacks threaten to trigger a nuclear crisis in the heart of Europe.

