Russia Urges West to Admit Ukraine Carried Out Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Attacks
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier urged the international community to respond to Kiev’s attacks against the Zaporozhye facility, which Moscow says are nothing but acts of “nuclear terrorism.”
2024
"It is reckless to claim that the attacks on the Zaporozhye
nuclear power plant are not connected with the Kiev regime, but Western countries simply cannot admit the obvious fact," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
She said that as soon as the West realizes that the attacks on the Zaporozhye facility were carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Western myth about Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky will fall apart.
“There are no guarantees that Kiev will not use Western tranches for its attacks on the Zaporozhye plant, and that Zelensky will not start blackmailing his handlers, threatening to intensify these attacks if he does not get the next tranche,” the Russian diplomat added.
Zakharova pointed out that Western nations "have created a monster with potential consequences that they are now reluctant to acknowledge," Zakharova said. "They seem to be brainwashing themselves with talk about how dangerous incidents should not be repeated," she concluded.
She also promised that Russia's missions to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations "will carry out a number of activities aimed at obtaining a relevant international response to what is happening around the Zaporozhye plant. According to Zakharova, Russia has yet to receive a clear assessment of the situation from the IAEA.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack on the Zaporozhye plant, following a similar attack last Sunday that injured at least three plant employees.
"The global community must recognize and respond to an act of nuclear terrorism by the Kiev regime," Zakharova said, commenting on Sunday's strike.
The Zaporozhye plant has been under constant Ukrainian shelling and drone attack for more than two years, since it fell into the hands of Russian forces during the ongoing special military operation
. Russia has repeatedly warned the IAEA and Kiev's Western sponsors that the attacks threaten to trigger a nuclear crisis in the heart of Europe.