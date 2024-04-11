https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/alleged-cia-officer-claims-agency-working-in-ukraine-under-guise-of-us-state-dept---video-1117874222.html

Alleged CIA Officer Claims Agency Working in Ukraine Under Guise of US State Dept. - Video

Self-professed CIA contracting officer Gavin O’Blennis claims that the US intelligence agency is operating in Ukraine under the guise of the State Department, according to undercover footage of a conversation with the officer recorded by Sound Investigations.

"We’re under State Department cover," O’Blennis said, when asked about the CIA’s work in Ukraine by what appears to be an undercover reporter. O’Blennis presented credentials that appeared to confirm his employment by the CIA. O’Blennis also claimed to have previously worked for the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The CIA does whatever it needs to in Ukraine and provides advice and intelligence "all the time," but is not allowed to engage in combat, O’Blennis said. O’Blennis noted that he does not work directly with Ukraine, but rather, just transfers and spends money as a contracting officer. Earlier this month, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylore Greene said that the CIA is running the conflict in Ukraine against Russia.

