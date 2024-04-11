https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/alleged-cia-officer-claims-agency-working-in-ukraine-under-guise-of-us-state-dept---video-1117874222.html
Alleged CIA Officer Claims Agency Working in Ukraine Under Guise of US State Dept. - Video
Alleged CIA Officer Claims Agency Working in Ukraine Under Guise of US State Dept. - Video
Sputnik International
Self-professed CIA contracting officer Gavin O’Blennis claims that the US intelligence agency is operating in Ukraine under the guise of the State Department, according to undercover footage of a conversation with the officer recorded by Sound Investigations.
2024-04-11T16:46+0000
2024-04-11T16:46+0000
2024-04-11T16:46+0000
world
us
ukraine
russia
cia
state department
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_039fec54da894c61a95ff832c0ec29e3.jpg
"We’re under State Department cover," O’Blennis said, when asked about the CIA’s work in Ukraine by what appears to be an undercover reporter. O’Blennis presented credentials that appeared to confirm his employment by the CIA. O’Blennis also claimed to have previously worked for the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The CIA does whatever it needs to in Ukraine and provides advice and intelligence "all the time," but is not allowed to engage in combat, O’Blennis said. O’Blennis noted that he does not work directly with Ukraine, but rather, just transfers and spends money as a contracting officer. Earlier this month, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylore Greene said that the CIA is running the conflict in Ukraine against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/ex-cia-veteran-ukraines-burisma-could-be-used-to-fund-covert-ops-under-bidens-watch-1117855681.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58e84a56bf269fc4297b98bc71015a24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending
Alleged CIA Officer Claims Agency Working in Ukraine Under Guise of US State Dept. - Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Self-professed CIA contracting officer Gavin O’Blennis claims that the US intelligence agency is operating in Ukraine under the guise of the State Department, according to undercover footage of a conversation with the officer recorded by Sound Investigations.
"We’re under State Department cover
," O’Blennis said, when asked about the CIA’s work in Ukraine
by what appears to be an undercover reporter.
O’Blennis presented credentials that appeared to confirm his employment by the CIA. O’Blennis also claimed to have previously worked for the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
The CIA does whatever it needs to in Ukraine
and provides advice and intelligence "all the time
," but is not allowed to engage in combat, O’Blennis said.
O’Blennis noted that he does not work directly with Ukraine, but rather, just transfers and spends money as a contracting officer.
Earlier this month, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylore Greene said that the CIA is running the conflict in Ukraine
against Russia.
US corporate media also reported in February that the CIA created a network of spy bases in Ukraine over the past at least eight years, including a dozen forward operating bases along the Russian border.