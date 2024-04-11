https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/irans-missiles-built-in-past-12-years-not-relying-on-gps-other-intl-systems---reports-1117859072.html

Iran's Missiles Built in Past 12 Years Not Relying on GPS, Other Int'l Systems - Reports

All missiles built in Iran in the past 12 years do not use any international positioning systems, including the GPS, Iranian news agency Fars has reported, citing a source in the IRGC.

A source close to Israel's security agencies confirmed to Sputnik last week that Israeli security services are massively jamming GPS signals in various parts of the country to, among other things, disorient potential enemy aerial targets such as missiles or drones. These measures come amid Tehran's threats to respond to a recent Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.US media have reported earlier, citing Iranian and US intelligence sources, that Tehran plans to strike dozens of sensitive targets in Israel, including energy infrastructure and various other facilities, using ballistic missiles and drones carrying explosives.

