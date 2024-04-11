https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/irans-top-8-missiles-that-could-strike-israel-1117873177.html
Iran's Top 8 Missiles That Could Strike Israel
Iran's Top 8 Missiles That Could Strike Israel
Sputnik International
Iran has many long-distance missiles and has even managed to develop its own hypersonic missile – a feat that many technologically advanced Western powers like the United States have been unable to accomplish.
2024-04-11T16:50+0000
2024-04-11T16:50+0000
2024-04-11T17:18+0000
military
iran
missiles
weapons
hypersonic weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117862670_0:151:3104:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_6f609bd5265a51f7d9d5958f6fad522f.jpg
Iran has many long-distance missiles and has even managed to develop its own hypersonic missile – a feat that many technologically advanced Western powers like the United States have been unable to accomplish.Now, less than two weeks after a brazen Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria - a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention – it suddenly became apparent to many that Iran has plenty of missiles that can both reach targets in Israel and have a good chance of bypassing Tel Aviv's missile defense systems, some 1,500km away.Here are a few examples of what Iran may potentially unleash upon its enemies:Kheiber-Shekan (or Kheibar Shekan) has been touted by Iran as the longest-range tactical ballistic missile in the world and is capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 1,450 kilometers. It can carry some 600 kilograms worth of payload.Emad is a medium-range ballistic missile that has a range of 1,700 kilometers and can carry up to 750 kilograms worth of payload.This hypersonic missile was unveiled in November 2023. It has a range of 1,500 kilometers while the missile’s hypersonic capabilities help its 450-kilogram warhead negate enemy defense systems.Named after the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani, this missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and can carry a 500-kilogram warhead, not to mention that it is supposedly capable of evading radar detection.This Iranian ballistic missile has a range of about 4,000 kilometers and can deliver a payload of some 700 kilograms.With a range of up to 1,300 kilometers, this “old reliable” missile was adopted by Iran back in 2003. It can carry up to 1,200 kilograms of payload.This intermediate-range ballistic missile can carry an 800-kilogram payload and has a range of up to nearly 2,000 kilometers.Paveh is a cruise missile with a 1,650-kilometer range. One of this missile’s distinguishing features is its ability to communicate with other missiles of its type when launched as a group, as well as to change its flight path when approaching the target. The weight of the payload is unknown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/irans-missiles-built-in-past-12-years-not-relying-on-gps-other-intl-systems---reports-1117859072.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117862670_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1400291674e8dc71308d395e33987be1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iranian missiles, iran hypersonic missile, iranian missiles characteristics, can iran missiles reach israel
iranian missiles, iran hypersonic missile, iranian missiles characteristics, can iran missiles reach israel
Iran's Top 8 Missiles That Could Strike Israel
16:50 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 17:18 GMT 11.04.2024)
Over the course of the past two or three decades, Iran has effectively cemented its reputation as a nation with a powerful arsenal of advanced missiles.
Iran has many long-distance missiles and has even managed to develop its own hypersonic missile – a feat that many technologically advanced Western powers like the United States have been unable to accomplish.
Now, less than two weeks after a brazen Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria - a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention – it suddenly became apparent to many that Iran has plenty of missiles
that can both reach targets in Israel and have a good chance of bypassing Tel Aviv's missile defense systems, some 1,500km away.
Here are a few examples of what Iran may potentially unleash upon its enemies:
Kheiber-Shekan (or Kheibar Shekan) has been touted by Iran as the longest-range tactical ballistic missile in the world and is capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 1,450 kilometers. It can carry some 600 kilograms worth of payload.
Emad is a medium-range ballistic missile that has a range of 1,700 kilometers and can carry up to 750 kilograms worth of payload.
This hypersonic missile was unveiled in November 2023. It has a range of 1,500 kilometers while the missile’s hypersonic capabilities help its 450-kilogram warhead negate enemy defense systems.
Named after the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani
, this missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and can carry a 500-kilogram warhead, not to mention that it is supposedly capable of evading radar detection.
This Iranian ballistic missile has a range of about 4,000 kilometers and can deliver a payload of some 700 kilograms.
With a range of up to 1,300 kilometers, this “old reliable” missile was adopted by Iran back in 2003. It can carry up to 1,200 kilograms of payload.
This intermediate-range ballistic missile can carry an 800-kilogram payload and has a range of up to nearly 2,000 kilometers.
Paveh is a cruise missile with a 1,650-kilometer range. One of this missile’s distinguishing features is its ability to communicate with other missiles of its type when launched as a group, as well as to change its flight path when approaching the target. The weight of the payload is unknown.