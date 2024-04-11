International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/norway-us-to-build-satellite-station-at-norwegian-airbase-andoya-1117869708.html
Norway, US to Build Satellite Station at Norwegian Airbase Andoya
Norway, US to Build Satellite Station at Norwegian Airbase Andoya
Sputnik International
Washington and Oslo will work together to establish the first temporary satellite station outside the United States at Norway's Andoya airbase in the north of the country, the Norwegian government said.
2024-04-11T12:44+0000
2024-04-11T12:44+0000
world
norway
oslo
nato
us
satellite
satellite tracking station
new satellites
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103916/78/1039167868_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd0a334c1fbc782d65b3f951e6a5bce.jpg
"The US and Norway will cooperate in establishing a temporary satellite station at Andoya Air Base," the government said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the new station will be the first of its kind outside the US and "will provide early warning to Norway and NATO if cruise missiles are detected in the northern areas." Norway's geographic location is convenient for communications with satellites in polar orbits. The Andoya satellite station will be built as part of US-Norwegian space cooperation framework, but it also will make a "significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of Norway and NATO," the statement read. Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said that the current security policy situation requires for the country to "be able to defend the entire NATO territory."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/norways-top-general-urges-defense-spending-hike-amid-nato-fearmongering-1116352362.html
norway
oslo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103916/78/1039167868_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a3b88fa97152866e6371f74fbf3c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
norway military base, us bases in europe, us bases in the eu, nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending
norway military base, us bases in europe, us bases in the eu, nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending

Norway, US to Build Satellite Station at Norwegian Airbase Andoya

12:44 GMT 11.04.2024
© Fotolia / Alexander ErdbeerФлаг Норвегии
Флаг Норвегии - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© Fotolia / Alexander Erdbeer
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington and Oslo will work together to establish the first temporary satellite station outside the United States at Norway's Andoya airbase in the north of the country, the Norwegian government said.
"The US and Norway will cooperate in establishing a temporary satellite station at Andoya Air Base," the government said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the new station will be the first of its kind outside the US and "will provide early warning to Norway and NATO if cruise missiles are detected in the northern areas."
Norway's geographic location is convenient for communications with satellites in polar orbits. The Andoya satellite station will be built as part of US-Norwegian space cooperation framework, but it also will make a "significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of Norway and NATO," the statement read.
Soldiers from the Norwegian Armed Forces operate a tank as they participate in the international military exercise Cold Response 22, at Setermoen, North of in Norway, on March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
Military
Norway's Top General Urges Defense Spending Hike Amid NATO Fearmongering
24 January, 10:45 GMT
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said that the current security policy situation requires for the country to "be able to defend the entire NATO territory."

The Norwegian government has also proposed transforming Andoya airbase into a hub for long-range drones, according to the statement.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала