https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/norway-us-to-build-satellite-station-at-norwegian-airbase-andoya-1117869708.html

Norway, US to Build Satellite Station at Norwegian Airbase Andoya

Norway, US to Build Satellite Station at Norwegian Airbase Andoya

Sputnik International

Washington and Oslo will work together to establish the first temporary satellite station outside the United States at Norway's Andoya airbase in the north of the country, the Norwegian government said.

2024-04-11T12:44+0000

2024-04-11T12:44+0000

2024-04-11T12:44+0000

world

norway

oslo

nato

us

satellite

satellite tracking station

new satellites

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103916/78/1039167868_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd0a334c1fbc782d65b3f951e6a5bce.jpg

"The US and Norway will cooperate in establishing a temporary satellite station at Andoya Air Base," the government said in a statement published on Wednesday, adding that the new station will be the first of its kind outside the US and "will provide early warning to Norway and NATO if cruise missiles are detected in the northern areas." Norway's geographic location is convenient for communications with satellites in polar orbits. The Andoya satellite station will be built as part of US-Norwegian space cooperation framework, but it also will make a "significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of Norway and NATO," the statement read. Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said that the current security policy situation requires for the country to "be able to defend the entire NATO territory."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/norways-top-general-urges-defense-spending-hike-amid-nato-fearmongering-1116352362.html

norway

oslo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norway military base, us bases in europe, us bases in the eu, nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending