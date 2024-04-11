https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/radiation-leak-detected-at-metallurgical-plant-in-eastern-france---reports-1117875818.html

Radiation Leak Detected at Metallurgical Plant in Eastern France - Reports

A radiation leak occurred at a metallurgical plant in the city of Colmar in eastern France, the Franceinfo broadcaster reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, French metallurgy company ADF said that it could not stop a weld inspection system that was emitting gamma radiation. On Thursday, an area of 130 meters (427 inches) around the plant remained cordoned off. Franceinfo reported, citing the prefecture of the Haut-Rhin department, that any risk of pollution was excluded, with all workers evacuated from the building. Specialists are expected to arrive at the scene on Thursday to shut down the apparatus and assess the risks to workers in accordance with the French Nuclear Safety Authority protocol. Colmar Mayor Eric Straumann said on X that about about 15 residents on the street adjacent to the plant had been evacuated, adding however, that there are "no risks of infection or spread of radiation."

